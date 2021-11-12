Get to know Gabe Kennedy from HBO's Selena + Chef season 3











HBO Max’s Selena + Chef is back for a third season in 2021. The Good for You singer is whipping up everything from a South Indian brunch to seafood soireés along with the help of her friends and guest chefs each episode.

Selena first kicked off her cooking show back in 2020 when she decided that she wanted to expand her culinary knowledge. Now, season 3 is here and she’s creating dishes she never thought she would, but her fingers are still very much at risk of being cut given her knife skills! Here’s more on one of Selena’s season 3 chefs, Gabe Kennedy.

Screenshot: Selena + Chef Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Gabe on Selena + Chef Season 3

On November 11th, 2021, four new Selena + Chef episodes dropped onto HBO Max. The four chefs featured on her show included Esther Choi, Sophia Roe, Gabe Kennedy and Jamie Oliver.

The Jamie Oliver episode was the 10th and final one of the season.

During Selena + Chef Season 3, Selena and Gabe created fish en papillote, cheesecake and more in their ‘date night’ episode!

Who is Gabe Kennedy?

Gabe Kennedy is a 30-year-old chef who hails from Portland, Oregon but was raised in Boulder, Colorado.

He’s also the co-founder of herbal wellness brand Plant People, which was established in 2017, and a TV show host. He was listed on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list in 2020 under ‘Food & Drink’.

Gabe started his culinary career at just 14 years old when he began working in a restaurant. His cooking career has developed further than just seeing food as something that tastes good, though. As outlined on his website, he’s the son of an “acupuncturist, herbalist and chiropractor, he is passionate about the power of food as a tool for health and regeneration“.

Meet Gabe on Instagram

Gabe Kennedy can be found on Instagram @gabe_kennedy with almost 36k followers.

He writes in his IG bio that he’s the “Plant & mushroom guy” and the majority of his feed is filled with cooking videos and delicious-looking food.

Now and again, Gabe gives him followers a cheeky holiday snap or and adorable pic of himself with a cute dog.

