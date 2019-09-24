Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Britain’s best-loved gardener, Charlie Dimmock, has startled the nation into an uncomfortable fluster.

The blonde-haired 52-year-old has been mysteriously absent from a couple of the opening Garden Rescue episodes on the BBC.

Fans have started to speculate everything from the sacking of the beloved TV host to personal issues. Here is everything you need to know!

Who is Charlie Dimmock?

Charlie is a gardener and TV presenter who has been on our screens for over 20 years.

As one of the original hosts on Garden Force, Charlie joined the BBC in 1997 and co-presented the series alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Johnny Walsh for five years.

Her career has included cross-over work with the ITV and CBS, presenting the likes of The Chelsea Flower Show and The Great British Garden Revival while establishing herself as the go-to-girl for anything about gardening.

She joined the BBC’s Garden Rescue in 2017 although fans are worried her time on the show has already come to a premature end.

What has happened to Charlie Dimmock?

Nothing – she’ll be back in no time, guys!

Charlie has not been sacked from the BBC and her absence from any Garden Rescue episode have no deeper meaning than the simple fact that she was away at the time of filming.

From episode 5, Charlie Dimmock will be alongside the Rich brothers for the majority of episodes.

Charlie has not spoken out about any health issues either, despite speculation. She was particularly chipper in a rent interview with The Express as recent as September 10th 2019, giggling at the fact that her now co-stars used to stay up late to watch her on Ground Force:

One of the things [The Rich Brothers] said to me was, ‘We were allowed to stay up late for Ground Force!’ which made me feel absolutely ancient. It was of its time and me and the boys do have great fun. I feel there’s some happiness and fun in [Garden Rescue] as well. We all tease each other terribly and there’s always fun on and off camera. We do have fun.”

Charlie also hinted that she wasn’t ready to hang up her gardening gloves just yet despite a split on Garden Rescue where she was only involved in around half of the episodes.

Who is newbie Arit Anderson?

The new presenter welcomed into the G Rescue team for season 4 is Arit Anderson, an award-winning garden designer, writer and TV presenter.

Arit comes across from BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World.

You can follow Arit on Instagram under @diamondhill2012.

How to watch Garden Rescue 2019

Garden Rescue airs every weekday on BBC One at 3:45 pm.

There are 40 episodes in the series, meaning it will continue long into summer.

