Those who appear on Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats do so at their own risk.

Chief presenter and chief p*ss-taker is comedian Jimmy Carr, who often bombards his guests with inappropriate jokes and ridicules them at any given minute.

Celebrity guests have learnt that it’s best not to go head-to-head with the 47-year-old stand-up star, with those who take themselves a little too seriously often walking off during filming.

In series 22 episode 4, it was TOWIE star Gemma Collins’s turn to face the wrath of Jimmy’s jokes – and boy did it not disappoint!

Gemma’s “hard day of work”

Famous for her exploits as a lazy and lavish reality TV star, often using boyfriends and friends to wait on her every need, The GC teed herself up for abuse after saying that PrinceHarry and Meghan Markle were about to experience the real world of “hard work”.

Jimmy couldn’t help but intervene…

Send me your location…

Gemma was then mocked for a long waffling story where she explained that she never gives out her address to avoid paparazzi at her front door.

During the seven-minute yarn, Jimmy jumped in to add that perhaps the paparazzi just “follow the Deliveroo driver”.

The 38-year-old then explained that she gets up to £12,000 in Deliveroo vouchers per-year, where Jimmy joked that she must have already used up all of the funds given the fact we’re one month into 2020.

The GC on Donald Trump

Who doesn’t want to hear Jimmy Carr probing Gemma Collins with the question; “how do you feel about Trump?”

That’s exactly what unfolded on 8 Out of 10 Cats episode 4, with Gemz answering just as we had all hoped.

The GC said in a confused and robotic voice: “He’s clearly is very strange and he is the President of the United States. It is a concern and a worry.”

8 Out of 10 Cats: Carrott game

Gemma was the brunt of many jokes on the show but didn’t exactly help herself when confronted with questions. Jimmy probed as to why she only lasted six days on ITV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, to which she replied:

I actually went to the Bushtucker trial and asked Bob if I could have a diet coke. They said no. So I said sorry, I’ve got to go.

The episode concluded with a special bonus round of the ‘carrot game’, where captain Katherine Ryan attempted to persuade Gemma that she had a carrot in her box… when she didn’t.

Gemma managed to complete the game although complained about having to stand up for too long – which was about 40 seconds!

