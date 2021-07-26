Love Island USA: Who is Genevieve Shawcross? Dave Portnoy relationship, job and IG explored!











The heat just officially turned up on Love Island USA as the Casa Amor newbies have arrived. After weeks of getting cosy in their couples, the villa residents are about to have their world’s turned upside down as five new girls and five new boys join the show.

Brunette bombshell Genevieve is one of the five new ladies on Love Island USA. Will the coupled up guys be able to resist temptation? Or, will they form stronger connections with the newbies than the OG Islanders?

Genevieve joins Love Island USA

Genevieve Shawcross joined Love Island USA season 3 in episode 14. She became a cast member as a part of the big Casa Amor mix up!

Genevieve says her friends call her “Genny with a G”, she’s 22 years old and comes from Pennsylvania.

During her Love Island introduction she said: “It’s a difficult situation because I do know Shannon from home and I am attracted to Josh but I’m not really intimidated because I have the three important B’s – Beauty, Brains and Boobies“.

What is Genny’s job?

According to Genny’s Instagram profile, Genny is a blogger.

Judging by her page, it appears that Genny is a model and social media star.

She can often be seen donning an “Ignite” bikini, which may mean that she’s an Ignite Angel.

Genny is clearly a confident woman, so it’s likely that it’ll be easy for her to get coupled up on Love Island. She was previously in a relationship with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in early 2021 as per Monsters and Critics.

Meet Genevieve on Instagram

Season 3 newbie Genevieve wasted no time in securing a spot in fellow Islander Jeremy’s bed on day one. The 22-year-old writes in her IG bio that she’s a Taurus, and in terms of astrology, a Taurus is said to be loyal, so we’ll see how that relationship pans out!

Genny has an Instagram following of 68.2k. She can be found on IG @genny.shawcross. The brunette beauty’s Insta page is filled with bikini shots, holiday snaps, graduation photos, and some slo-mo videos of her emerging from water…

She also includes a link to her TikTok page which has around 73k followers and 450k likes. Follow her on TikTok @gen.with.a.g.

Genevieve said that she’s not easily intimidated by other women during her Love Island entrance and it looks like she reflects this attitude on her TikTok page too, see her videos here.

