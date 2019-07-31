Geordie Shore season 20: Start date, cast changes and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Geordie Shore is one of those reality TV shows that seems it’ll never end. With such a varied cast and basically unlimited options of what they can get up to, from going to Benidorm to a weekend in Blackpool, producers of the show can pretty much have a field day.

The MTV show has seen tonnes of our Newcastle favourites rock up on-screen and live their best life. Whether that’s using the pavement as a toilet or being sick into a kebab box, we’re not judging!

A spin-off of Jersey Shore, the UK version is certainly a sight to behold and believe it or not, it’s onto its twentieth series.

New recruits were said to be ‘landing on the toon’ for series 19 of the show and here’s hoping they’re all back for another series in 2019.

Geordie Shore season 20 start date

There’s no confirmed start date for series 20 just yet but we’d estimate that it should start at the end of August 2019.

According to Chronicle Live, filming for series 20 can be confirmed with many of the cast being seen at Newcastle bar Jalou.

Let’s face it, necking on, nights out on the toon and generally getting trollied is never going to get old for the Radgies!

Who’s in the cast of Geordie Shore season 20?

Scotty T led the pack during series 19 of the show so we’d expect him to return for season 20.

Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei are also likely to be back for the twentieth series of the show as well as newcomers to last series Bethan Kershaw, Tahlia Chung, Beau Brennan and Nat Phillips. James Tindale could also be back for another series and Abbie Holborn looks to still be popping in and out of the show.

Holly Hagan was a part of series 19 but we’re not sure if she’ll be back fully for season 20.

And the life and soul of the show, Chloe Ferry, doesn’t look to be returning. The same applies for her on and off boyfriend Sam Gowland.

What is Geordie OGs?

Holly Hagan may be taking a back seat in the regular episodes of Geordie Shore. This is because she’s now one-quarter of a brand new MTV show, Geordie OGs.

Geordie oldtimers Aaron Chalmers, Gary Beadle, Marnie Simpson and Holly are all appearing in a new programme which shows them in a totally different light than we’ve seen before.

Holly made a point of saying that she’s now like a 40-year-old. While Marnie Simpson’s expecting her first child and Gaz has baby number two on the way!

Their taglines aren’t going to be anything like the ones they had on joining Geordie Shore. Gaz said he has gone from saying: “I should have a degree in pulling women” to “I’ve swapped beers for babies”.

WATCH GEORDIE SHORE SERIES 20 FROM SEPTEMBER 2019 ON MTV.