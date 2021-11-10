Who are Leighla and Phil from George Clarke's Old House, New Home?











Architect George Clarke is back in 2021 with a brand new season of Old House, New Home. The Channel 4 presenter has a multitude of TV show’s under his belt, from Restoration Man to Amazing Spaces and more.

Old House, New Home brings something different to our screens as homeowners seek the help of George to bring their historic houses into the 21st century, not only for aesthetic reasons but also for functionality.

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home is back in 2021

Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Old House, New Home is back in 2021 for a seventh season.

The five-episode series kicks off from November 10th and the show airs weekly on Wednesdays until December 8th, 2021.

Each episode features two properties which can be from any era such as Georgian or Victorian. It’s George’s job to transform the old house into a new home without taking away too much of its original character.

George Clarke’s Old House New Home: Leighla and Phil’s episode

Leighla and Phil are a couple featured on season 7 episode 1 of the Channel 4 show.

The pair hail from Stroud where they own a “ramshackle, listed Georgian farmhouse“.

Leighla and Phil are adding an industrial-style extension to their home to bring it into the 21st century.

Judging by George Clarke’s Instagram post in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, the couple has two young children to consider in the home renovations.

Features from the episode 1 home

Forest green walls, statement fireplaces, bold metal staircases and breathtaking views look to make up Leighla and Phil’s Stroud home.

A company called Sheerline Aluminium took to IG prior to the episode’s airing as they’re responsible for some of the features on the Gloucestershire house such as the windows and doors.

Square One Interiors also took to Twitter to share that they had supplied the couple with one of their Powder Coated U-Bar Table & Bench Sets.

