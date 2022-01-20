Gerrie Labuschagne from Too Hot to Handle is a pro rugby player and PT











Too Hot to Handle is full of surprises in 2022. The contestants are being kept on their toes as more newbies are introduced to the group during season 3, episode 6. Gerrie and Jackson were two newcomers to the Netflix series during season 3, along with Brianna.

Gerrie was instantly attracted to Too Hot to Handle’s Georgia – but let’s face it, who hasn’t been? He’s entered the competition oozing confidence and has even pulled out an eyecatching leopard print shirt for his first night on ‘Pleasure Island’. So, let’s find out more about Gerrie, where’s he from and what does he do?

Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7762 Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wi1vTN6h4Nk/hqdefault.jpg 939515 939515 center 22403

Gerrie arrives on Too Hot to Handle

Gerrie’s first night on Too Hot To Handle saw him bag himself a place in Georgia’s bed.

The pair seemed to hit it off right away although the attention appeared to be on Nathan and his date with Brianna during episode 7.

Episode 8 revealed that Gerrie is quite the rule breaker and Georgia said herself that there was a lot of “sexual chemistry there” between them.

Gerrie even said that he hasn’t felt the way he does about Georgia and mentioned settling down and having kids. He added that four kids are on the cards for him, but ‘no-strings-attached’ Georgia seemed pretty put off by the conversation.

Read More: Get to know Obi Nnadi from Too Hot To Handle, his height explored

Gerrie’s career explored

Gerrie’s full name is Gerhardus Jacobus Labuschagné and he was born in 1995 making him 26 years old.

For a 26-year-old on Too Hot To Handle, he’s saying he wants pretty mature things in life i.e. four kids, but perhaps that’s because Gerrie’s already had success in his career.

He’s a winger and has been signed to the Houston SaberCats in 2022. Gerrie’s rugby profile also reveals that he’s 6 foot 4.

Is the Netflix star on Instagram?

Yes! Gerrie can be found on Instagram @gerrie_labuschagne with around 15k followers.

Judging by Gerrie’s page, he’s not only a pro rugby player but he’s also done a spot of modelling in his time.

He also offers personal training and nutrition plans on Instagram and has a dedicated coach page @lesshgoo_fitness__.

See Also: How long are they on Too Hot To Handle, does the cast stay after filming?

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK