Caroline Flack has been the face of Love Island since 2015.

She’s been there since day 1 when the villa doors first ever opened.

And although she’s repping the most popular dating show on TV Caroline’s love life seems to be kept under wraps.

Whatever she’s doing though, she’s looking great in 2019.

When she dresses for the show, she never fails to impress and each year her looks get better and better.

So where can you get Caroline Flack’s pink Aftersun dress? Here’s everything you need to know!

Does anyone know where @carolineflack1 dress is from??😩😩 #LoveIslandAftersun — jess thompson (@zassicax) June 9, 2019

Love Island Aftersun: Caroline Flack’s pink dress

The Flackster looked incredible during the first ever Aftersun episode of 2019.

She came out looking confident as ever striking poses as she walked onto the Aftersun set.

Caroline’s makeup was flawless and she topped off her look with Khloe Kardashian style wavy locks.

One thing that caught everyone’s attention was Caroline’s sophisticated yet fun dress.

The fancy little minidress is made in Italy and the brand was founded in Milan in 2009 by designer Massimo Giorgetti.

Turns out Cazza won’t just wear any old clobber!

Where to buy Caroline Flack’s Aftersun dress

You can bag yourself Caroline’s pink dress from Farfetch.com.

While many of the contestants on the show opt for brands such as Boohoo and I Saw It First, Caroline takes things up a notch by wearing designer gear from head to toe.

The fitted girly number costs £375.

Unfortunately, the pink dress is currently out of stock.

It is still available in black, however, for £300.

Where can I get Caroline’s shoes from Aftersun episode 1?

Caroline not only wore a showstopping dress but she pulled out the heels to match.

She opted for a pair of Sophia Webster shoes.

Hers were in the dark pink, turquoise and gold colour combo and the strappy heels come in at around £300.

