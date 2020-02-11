Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

‘Tanned, toned and dressed to the nines’ is how the vast majority of Love Islanders rock up to the villa.

And series 6 looks no different. The Winter edition of the show kicked off from Sunday, January 12th on ITV. Of course, it brought with it some seriously fashionable twenty-somethings.

Many viewers of the show end up huge fans of the Islanders, copying their fashion and wanting to replicate their style. Series five’s style icon was easily Insta star Molly-Mae Hague.

Love Island 2020 stars are bringing their A-Game when it comes to serving ‘lewks’ and Demi Jones is giving us some serious Jessica Rabbit vibes in series 6. Here’s how to get Demi Jones’ hair colour.

Demi Jones: Hair colour

Strutting into the series 6 Cape Town villa alongside Wallace Wilson, was stunning 21-year-old Demi Jones. By the looks of Twitter, Demi has been a huge hit with Love Island viewers.

The style advisor has served some serious looks during the Winter Love Island parties including a black strapless feather dress and more.

But more than her fashion, viewers are in love with Dem’s hair colour!

Speaking to ITV, Demi rated herself a seven out of ten: “My best feature is my hair, I think that makes me different, I’m a natural redhead.”

How to get the Love Island star’s hair colour

If you’re not a natural red-head and happen to be looking to switch up your hair-do, then opting for Demi’s ‘Jessica Rabbit’ barnet might be a good idea.

We can assume that Demi heads to the salon to get her hair primped and pruned. But if you’re wanting to attempt a home job then a colour close to Demi’s would probably be described as ‘auburn’ or ‘dark copper’.

If you’re going from a natural dark brown, moving over to the reds shouldn’t be too hard. However, if you’ve got light-coloured hair, perhaps opt for a professional opinion before whacking out the hair dye kit.

Demi’s hair colour is goalssss #LoveIsland — Niamh Hargan (@NiamhHarganMcG) February 10, 2020

