Get to know Amy and Louis from Love It or List It season 7 episode 3











There’s nothing better than a good home renovation show to get stuck into and two people who are totally property obsessed are Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer. The duo are back in 2021 with a seventh series of Love It or List It and episode 3 of the series airs on December 29th.

Kirstie and Phil are synonymous with TV shows such as Love It or List It, Location, Location Location, Relocation, Relocation and more. The pair even have their own independent production company called Raise the Roof.

Love It or List It series 7

Channel 4’s Love It or List It has been airing since 2015 and now, in 2021, series 7 is airing.

Phil and Kirstie go up against one another to convince the homeowner on the show to either “love” (keep) their home or “list” (sell) their home on the show.

Phil does all he can to look for a better property for each episode’s homeowner, while Kirstie uses her design skills to encourage the show’s participants to fall in love with their home again.

Meet Amy and Louis from Love It or List It

During Love It or List It season 7 episode 3, Kirstie and Phil head to Wales to meet Cowbridge couple Amy and Louis.

From the outside, their home looks the part, but its dysfunctional layout is causing Amy to want to move somewhere new.

Amy and Louis’ home is in a great location, it boasts a lot of space and Louis’ particularly wants to hold onto it as it was inherited through his grandmother.

Amy wants to ‘list’ but Louis ‘loves’ their home

During the December 29th episode of Love It or List It, Louis is hoping that Kirstie’s design skills will be put to great use and their awkwardly-laid-out house will be transformed into the perfect family home.

However, Amy seems to be leaning more towards Phil’s side of the show and would prefer to look for a new house that has a more functional layout.

Will the couple love or list their Cowbridge house? Viewers are set to find out during the show! Local furniture and homeware store, Wooden Tops Furniture, is featured in the episode. The store took to IG prior to the episode airing on December 29th.

