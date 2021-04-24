Get to know Big Zuu on IG: Rapper-turned-chef who has his own show on Dave!











It’s not often that 25-year-old rappers opt for a career change to cheffing. But, Big Zuu is clearly a many of many talents. So, let’s get to know more about the culinary whizz, from his real name to Instagram and family links to AJ Tracey.

Rapper and chef Big Zuu has carved out a career for himself which provides many people with a whole lot of entertainment. Whether watching his TV show for the comedy element or to genuinely pick up some cooking skills – it’s all there for the taking!

Comedians Jimmy Carr, Phil Wang, Guz Khan and more have all appeared on Big Zuu’s cooking show. In 2021, Big Zuu is appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show alongside the likes of Boy George and Prue Leith.

Who is Big Zuu?

Big Zuu was born Zuhair Hassan on August 19th, 1995. He hails from Kilburn in North West London and grew up on Mozart Estate.

He’s a grime MC, rapper, songwriter and TV personality. The 25-year-old studied social work at university and, speaking to Redbull in 2018, he said: “In my gap year between college and uni, I worked in a secondary school“.

Big Zuu has had success with songs such as ‘Great To Be’ and ‘Variation’. The musician is cousins with fellow British rapper AJ Tracey.

Big Zuu’s chef career

Big Zuu is a self-taught chef. He jokes on Twitter that ‘being fat got him a TV show’. The Big Zuu’s Big Eats theme song also includes the words “I was a young fat boy, grew up in West London“.

His TV show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats first aired in 2019 on UKTV channel Dave.

The programme sees him cook for comedians alongside his co-stars Tubsey and Hyder. Big Zuu whips up all kinds of dishes from vegetable moussaka, pulled lamb shoulder, buttermilk chicken burgers and chickpea curry.

Meet Big Zuu on Instagram

Find Big Zuu on Instagram @itsbigzuu with around 120k followers.

The chef often takes to the ‘gram to promote his collabs with big names such as Pret A Manger.

He also posts snippets of his TV show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats, such as the promotion for its Christmas special.

