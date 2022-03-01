Get to know Ceaser Emanuel’s baby mama Crystal Torres













Ceaser’s baby mama Crystal Torres has featured on Black Ink Crew numerous times, as viewers get to see the drama between the two on a whole new level.

Ceaser Emanuel is the CEO of Black Ink in New York. He has a daughter called Cheyenne from his previous relationship with Crystal Torres.

Reality Titbit has explored more information about Ceaser’s baby mama and daughter, that we don’t get to see on VH1 for ourselves, so sit back and relax as we dive in.

Who is Ceaser’s baby mama Crystal?

Crystal Torres is a reality TV star, known for featuring on Black Ink Crew as Ceasers baby mama. Whilst there isn’t much information on Crystal online, we do know that she has a very close bond with their daughter, Cheyenne.

The co-parents have had a rocky relationship, and at the moment they are on a no-contact basis due to an ongoing lawsuit.

Ceaser isn’t the only person who Crystal has had drama with on the show, as she has also been involved in problems with Kitty. Crystal became jealous when her romantic feelings for Ceaser were starting to return, and she wasn’t happy about Kitty being around.

Who is Ceaser’s daughter Cheyenne?

Ceaser has a 16-year-old daughter called Cheyenne. Although her parents feature on VH1, she has rarely appeared on Black Ink Crew as a cast member.

Although, she did feature on the show when Ceaser took her to her 8th-grade prom. Ceaser decided to take her after Cheyenne told him she was going on her own. The VH1 star surprised her with a corsage and a limo.

Cheyenne has 131k followers on Instagram, and she shares her latest memories and selfies. She recently posted that she had graduated from high school.

Crystal Torres on Instagram

Crystal Torres currently has 68.4k followers on Instagram, which has been gained from her reality TV appearances.

She updates followers on all the latest in her life, including selfies and pictures with friends.

It’s clear from her Insta that she is a foodie, as she has a highlight dedicated to her latest meals called ‘Crystal Amor EATS’. She has been for meals at many places such as Brooklyn Chop House, Jue Lan Kitchen, and Tim Ho Wan.

