Get to know Chrisley Knows Best star Nic Kerdiles, his net worth explored











USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best has been running for a whopping nine seasons in 2021. The show, which is centred around the Chrisley family who live in Georgia, has been a huge hit with fans and even has a spin-off show – Growing Up Chrisley.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have let the cameras in on their lives for over seven years now and viewers have seen their children and grandchildren grow up along the way. Savannah Chrisley was 16 years old when the show sated and she’s now 24.

Screenshot: Chrisley Knows Best – USA Network

Who is Nic Kerdiles?

Nicolas Kerdiles is 27 years old and he was born in Lewisville, Texas, on January 11th 1994.

Nic is a former professional ice hockey player. He played with the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League and was selected by the same team in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He’s now an entrepreneur and real estate agent based in Nashville, Tennesee. He has 304k followers on Instagram @nickerdiles.

Read More: Chase and Elliot’s kombucha brewing business explored

Savannah and Nic’s relationship

Savannah Chrisley’s relationship ups and downs have been featured on Chrisley Knows Best.

She and Nic got together in 2017 and they got engaged a year later, in 2018.

In 2021 they’re giving things another go and speaking to E! Entertainment, Savannah said they’re taking it day by day and opting to keep their relationship more private.

Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 5200 Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SgFDWK_sf9c/hqdefault.jpg 868723 868723 center 22403

What is Nic’s net worth?

According to online sources, entrepreneur and real estate agent Nic is worth a decent $2m.

His girlfriend, Savannah, is also an entrepreneur and reality TV star. Savannah has launched a makeup brand in 2020 called “Sassy by Savannah” which is likely to increase her net worth even more. Savannah’s net worth is estimated at $1m as per The Cinemaholic.

Rumours circulated Savannah in 2021 suggesting that the Chrisley Knows Best star has had a baby. However, it has been confirmed that she’s not expecting a child just yet. As for now, Savannah has said she’s been figuring herself out and seeing how her relationship with Nic is going.

See Also: Is Chrisley Knows Best on Hulu? Streaming options explored

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM AND GROWING UP CHRISLEY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK