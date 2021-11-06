Get to know Christo Doyle from Gold Rush The Dirt











Discovery show Gold Rush has been running over 10 years in 2021. The show follows different miners and their teams as they hunt to find their fortune in gold. Gold Rush returned for a twelfth season in 2021 and its spin-off show White Water also launched season 5 on November 5th.

The shows feature lots of familiar faces including Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, Fred Hurt and many more. However, there are some people in the cast that viewers may not know so well. So, let’s find out more about Gold Rush’s Christo Doyle.

Who is Christo Doyle?

Christo Doyle is a TV show producer and host of Gold Rush The Dirt.

He’s the executive producer of Gold Rush and its spin-off shows.

Christo has also produced many more shows for Discovery including American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior, Deadliest Catch, Dirty Jobs and more.

By the looks of things, Christo now has his own production company called Public School Productions. His net worth is estimated at $10m in 2021.

Christo on Gold Rush The Dirt

Gold Rush The Dirt is almost like Gold Rush’s ‘aftershow’. The series takes a behind the scenes look at the Discovery show and Christo asks all the questions that viewers want answered.

From clearing up beef between rival gold miners to getting to know more about the miners and their families, all kinds of topics are covered on The Dirt.

Christo has been hosting the show since 2012 and has appeared on 70 episodes as per IMDb.

Is Christo on Instagram?

Yes! Executive producer and host Christo is on both Instagram and Twitter. He regularly takes to Twitter to post updates about Gold Rush as well as snippets of what’s to come.

Follow Christo on Instagram where he has over 8.6k followers @christo.doyle and on Twitter @ChristoDoyle where he has almost 46k followers.

Christo writes in his Twitter bio that he’s a “Native of Washington, DC” and judging by his Instagram page he’s married to a woman named Amy and they have children together.

