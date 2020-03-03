Get to know Dr Ranj Singh: Partner, ex-wife and career of the 'On Call' doctor!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s not every day that an NHS doctor makes a career move to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and Save Money: Good Health, but there’s certainly one doctor who’s done just that.

TV’s favourite doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, is back on our TV screens in 2020 with a brand new ITV series – Dr Ranj: On Call.

Dr Ranj and journalist Kylie Pentelow are on-hand in episode 1 of the show with advice on how to treat common illnesses as well as taking a look at some cost-cutting solutions for the NHS.

So, let’s get to know Dr Ranj Singh, partner, ex-wife and his impressive career.

Dr Ranj Singh: Partner

As of March 2020, it doesn’t appear that Dr Ranj has a partner.

He may prefer to keep his private life out of the public eye – which could be the reason for him looking pretty single on Insta – or he may actually be single and ready to mingle.

Follow Dr Ranj on Instagram @drranj where he has over 200,000 followers.

Who is his ex-wife?

In his early 20’s Ranj met pharmacist Sulvinder Samra. The pair married in 2006, however, Ranj came to realise his sexuality and ended their five-year marriage. They divorced in 2011.

Speaking to Attitude magazine in 2015, he said: “Our relationship broke down and I started to feel like my life was unravelling. Then those feelings that I had ignored for so long began to surface and I didn’t know how to cope.”

Dr Ranj said that coming out to his wife was “hard” but coming out to his family “was another level.”

Dr Ranj’s career

Dr Ranj isn’t just a TV doctor, he trained as a fully-fledged doc at university and specialises Paediatric Emergency Medicine.

From 2012 – 2015, he moved into TV and presented CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

Today he appears on This Morning, Save Money: Good Health. He also took part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Janette Manrara.

It’s safe to say that Dr Ranj’s career could be something which takes him off the dating scene given his hectic work schedule.

