Get to know Gogglebox newcomers Simon and Jane











Gogglebox launched all the way back in 2013 and since then it’s become one of the nation’s favourite TV shows. The show is onto its eighteenth series in 2021 and the cast members have been around so long they’re pretty much a part of the furniture.

The Channel 4 show is no stranger to giving us Christmas specials or an episode dedicated to causes such as SU2C, but, on the whole, there are rarely many changes with Gogglebox week to week. Giles and Mary, the Siddiquis and the rest of the cast members all give us their take on the week’s TV. Now, it appears that there’s a new duo on the show, so let’s find out more about Simon and Jane Gogglebox.

Screenshot: Simon and Jane Gogglebox – Channel 4

Who are Simon and Jane on Gogglebox?

It’s not very often that the Gogglebox cast has a change up, but the Channel 4 series welcomed two newbies to the sofa in 2021. Viewers of the show are likely to be able to name all the families by heart they’re that recognisable.

Simon and Jane are a new brother and sister duo who have joined the show in October 2021 joining the likes of Sophie and Pete Sandiford, the Malones and more.

Read More: Get to know Aisling and Rob from Celeb Gogglebox SU2C

What we know about the Gogglebox duo so far

As the series continues, viewers are likely to get to know more about Simon and Jane but for now, we can gather that they’re from North London and have a great sense of humour.

Simon is clearly a big fan of bargains and cleaning as he showed off some recent purchases to his sister on the show including cloths and washing liquid.

The duo may also be big fans of reading as they’re sat in front of a huge bookcase on the Channel 4 show.

Insiders | Tráiler oficial | Netflix España BridTV 6074 Insiders | Tráiler oficial | Netflix España 886386 886386 center 22403

Viewers react to the newcomers

By the looks of Twitter, many Gogglebox viewers were happy to see the new additions to the show in series 18: “Oh wow a new couple just what we need after the sad losses recently good luck and welcome to them“.

One person Tweeted: “Loving the new brother and sister.“

Another said: “New guy.. Has a good sense of humour“.

Some people weren’t so keen on newcomers joining the show, however, and wrote: “Oh, no! I don’t want to meet new people! They’re always try hards.”

See Also: We found Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox on Instagram!

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 FRIDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK