Jack Fincham has finally found the girl of his dreams following a steamy date with Leicestershire babe Megan Turner.

The former Love Island star has had a difficult time finding a match on Celebs Go Dating with dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson grilling him for both his reluctance to talk about ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer and his persona around meeting new women.

Fortunately, Jack met Megan during Wednesday night’s episode 14. Reality Titbit can reveal that he not only takes her on a second date but ends up bringing her along for the grand finale in Crete.

So, who is Megan? Is she on Instagram? And does anything progress between the pair after filming?

Megan and Jack on Celebs Go Dating

Jack and Megz immediately hit things off, with the Love Island star’s blunt banter sending Megan into giggling fits rather than straight-up offending her like we have seen in previous dates.

Even when Jack dropped a very tongue-in-cheek “I’ll take you on a third date if you take your dress off”, Meg didn’t seem to mind.

Jack said of the date:

This is amazing, she’s a proper sort and she’s just as weird as me.

A second date is lined up for the pair on Sunday night (August 25th) before Jack decides to take Megan to the Celebs Go Dating 2019 grand finale, which airs on Thursday, September 29th.

Jack and Megan will make a perfect couple, both talk so much bollocks! #CelebsGoDating — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) August 21, 2019

Who is Megan Turner?

Megan is a 26-year-old salon manager from Leicester. However, she also has a StarNow account, meaning that she at least hopes to dabble in acting and modelling in the near future – it’s probably how she landed a date on Celebs Go Dating!

According to her account, the brunette stunner is a miniature 5ft 5, 51kg and a UK dress size 6.

She works as a salon coordinator at Flappers in Leicester.

Is she on Instagram?

Yes – but on private.

You can follow Megan under the Instagram handle @megannlturner, where the 26-year-old has close to 6,000 followers.

She’s still followed by Jack, which is good, although it’s not believed that the duo go on to form a serious relationship.

Very few couples from Celebs Go Dating end up in a relationship and it was always going to be an uphill battle for the pair considering Jacks’ gaff to Megan’s hometown is a five-hour round trip.

Opinion: Best-suited couple of series 7?

Jack and Megan do look like the best match when it comes to all of the couples on the series.

Lee Ryan and date Sarah Plews appear to have a sweet and playful chemistry although there is an evident age difference. Nathan Henry can’t decide between Alain and Lance with Jack the only celeb on the show who instantly blown away by his date and fixated on only dating her.

Finally, time has already told the tale for Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson who went on to date following flickers of romance during filming. Nevertheless, they recently broke up.

