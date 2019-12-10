Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The usual format of The X Factor has been switched up in 2019. ITV airs both The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band this year.

Technically, the judges on The X Factor: The Band are head honcho Simon Cowell and Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger. But there are actually four other very important people on the show.

Simon has enlisted the help of four music industry experts including Naughty Boy, Carla Williams, Fred Ball and Lil Eddie.

So, let’s get to know Lil Eddie, The X Factor: The Band’s R ‘n’ B expert…

The X Factor: Who is Lil Eddie?

Lil Eddie was born Edwin Serrano in Brooklyn New York on July 12th 1988.

The 31-year-old is Puerto Rican, Filipino-American.

According to All Access Music, Lil Eddie was discovered aged 16 when he was singing on a train. His career was fostered by P Diddy and he began working with Bad Boy Records artist Mario Winans.

He’s been writing songs for music megastars since 2003 specialising in R ‘n’ B and Soul.

What songs has Lil Eddie written?

Lil Eddie is the man to thank for songs such as Rak Su’s Dimelo and Mona Lisa. He’s also written songs for Mya, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Amerie, Jay Sean and more.

Embracing his multicultural background, Lil Eddie has also written for huge Latin artists such as Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce. Most recently he wrote La Ex feat. Jason Derulo for Maluma.

The R ‘n’ B genius has been nominated for a Grammy 11 times. His success kicked off from an early age as he won a place in the New York Boys Choir in Manhattan at a young age.

Has Lil Eddie had his own singing career?

As well as writing songs for other people, Lil Eddie can also sing himself.

Lil Eddie has released four studio albums, Nobody’s Fool in 2004, City Of My Heart in 2009, Already Yours in 2017, Emotional in 2013.

In 2018 he released new music including songs Ten Cuidado, Statue and Island. He also features on Claydee’s 2019 song, Gitana.

Follow Lil Eddie on Instagram (@lileddie) where he has around 40,000 followers.

WATCH X FACTOR: THE BAND FROM MONDAY, DECEMBER 9TH ON ITV

