Get to know Maria Menounos who’s hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan today













ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan is a USA talk show that’s been airing since 1983 in one form or another. The show has changed its name many times over the years but its most recent form – Live with Kelly and Ryan – featuring Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, has been airing since 2017.

When Live with Kelly and Ryan first launched it featured a whole new look, including a new logo and name, of course. But it turns out that five years on, there are still changes being made to the show including some to do with the show’s hosts. So, who is hosting Kelly and Ryan today? Let’s find out more…

Who is hosting Kelly and Ryan today?

Hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, March 4th 2022 is Maria Menounos.

Maria joins Ryan Seacrest, Sam Heughan and Lance Ulanoff while actor and singer Norm Lewis performs during the show.

Friday’s show is set to help viewers understand how to ‘unplug’ from tech on National Unplugging Day and Sam Heughan talks about the sixth season of TV series Outlander.

OMG: Joy Behar hit the deck on The View no thanks to the show's high chairs

Get to know Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos is co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest during the March 4th episode.

She is a wearer of many hats and has worked as an entertainment reporter, pro wrestler, author and TV personality in her time.

Maria, 43, is no stranger to being in front of the camera, she hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 in Greece and she’s also reported the news for outlets such as E! News.

With around 980K followers, Maria Menounos can be found on Instagram under @mariamenounos.

Where is Kelly Ripa on the Kelly and Ryan Show?

Many fans may have observed that Kelly has been in her usual spot on Live with Ryan and Kelly in recent times.

Judging by the Live with Ryan and Kelly Twitter and Instagram pages, there’s been no permanent change to the hosts on the show, the two are still remaining the main hosts on the ABC talk show.

Hello! Magazine reported in 2022 that Kelly is likely taking some vacation time from the show.

NO WAY: Kelly and Ryan's boss Art Moore is working way beyond retirement age

