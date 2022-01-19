Get to know Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from Too Hot To Handle season 3











It may be winter but things are about to get sizzling hot for anyone tuning into Netflix from January 19th as a brand new season of Too Hot To Handle is here. As the 2022 show’s trailer suggests, these are the “wildest batch of singles yet” are they’re torn between winning $200,000 and getting it on with each other.

The season 3 contestants have come from all around the world to experience life on Pleasure Island. Whether they play by the rules or break them is up to them! So, let’s get to know Nathan from Too Hot To Handle…

Meet Nathan Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle season 3 brings with it Cape Town’s very own hunk Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

He describes himself as an “international playboy” and “serial dater” who has travelled all over the world to sleep with women.

Nathan revealed that he’s here to win the “sexy Olympics” on Pleasure Island.

He’s 24 years old and says during his THTH introduction that his mother is Zulu, so he’s got “warrior in him“.

What is Nathan’s job?

As well as being a model, South African born Nathan is studying business management.

The 24-year-old clearly can use his “gift of the gab” not only for getting with women but for his career, too.

Nathan is signed with Next Models and splits his time between the UK and USA for work as per his Instagram page. Nathan has over 10k followers on IG (@nathsoan) and he clearly loves to post his modelling shoot snaps to the ‘gram.

He’s modelled for huge brands during his career including Zalando, boohooMAN and GQ Magazine.

Does the Too Hot To Handle star have a ‘type’?

Nathan said during Too Hot To Handle season 3 episode 1, that he goes for women with “big eyes“, their “eyes have to speak volumes” according to Nathan. His type is “tall” and someone with “great teeth, obviously“.

According to his Netflix bio, Nathan gets “bored very easily” and “loves the game” so there may not be just one woman on THTH who steals his heart.

His bio also reads that “he won’t be giving up his single life anytime soon – at least not without help from Lana“.

