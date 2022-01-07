Get to know Netflix’s Hype House cast, Kouvr, Vinnie, Nikita and co











Netflix is bringing a variety of coming of age style series to screens in 2021 and 2022. Twentysomethings: Austin dropped on the subscription service in 2021 and now Hype House is here. The Netflix series follows the stories of ten 20-year-olds who live in a $5m mansion together.

The cast members on Hype House are giants in the social media world and spend their days creating content for their pages on sites such as TikTok and Isntagram. Hype House gives Netflix viewers a glimpse into what really goes down in the casts’ lives. So, let’s get to know who’s who…

Hype House cast: Meet Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy has a whopping 31.6m followers.

The 18 year old Lil doesn’t live in the Hype House anymore and moved into his own hacienda away from the rest of the group to pursue his music career.

His most recent album, Teenage Heartbreak, is out now. Chase reveals on Hype House that he was very close to Thomas Petrou and also sees Nikita Dragun as a sister figure.

Vinnie Hacker

With a following of 12m, Vinnie Hacker is also a member on Hype House.

Vinnie is 19 years old and hails from Seattle, Washington. He’s both a social media star and a model.

Find Vinnie on Instagram under the handle @vinniehacker.

Thomas Petrou

Thomas Petrou is essentially the ‘dad’ of the Hype House.

He is 22 years old and has 8.1m followers.

Thomas is in a relationship with fellow Hype House member and social media star, Mia Hayward.

Hype House cast: Larray Merritt

Boasting 24.3m followers, Larray Merritt is also a Hype House cast member. He’s 22 years old.

Larray comes from Compton, California but now lives in Encino.

He has a close friendship with Nikita Dragun and described the people in the Hype House as “a bunch of kids with different stories and they all just came along together and were dope as s***“.

Sienna Mae Gomez

Sienna Mae Gomez is also a Hype House member. She has a following of 2.1m.

Just like the rest of the Hype House crew, Sienna is a content creator and can be found on Instagram @siennamaegomez.

Alex Warren

Alex Warren is the man behind a lot of the content on Hype House, he’s the go-to guy for all things camera related and has a passion for filming. Alex says that he lives by the motto “go big or go home” on Hype House.

He has 16.7m followers.

Alex is 20 years old and said that he grew up in a “toxic home environment” and was handed an eviction notice when he was 17 years old by his mother.

Follow this part of his life he met fellow social media creator Kouvr Annon and the two are in a happy relationship living in the hype house now.

Jack Wright

Jack Wright has 8.1m followers and is also a member in the Hype House.

He’s 17 years old while filming on the Netflix show and first appears alongside Vinnie as they are given a tour of Chase’s home.

Follow Jack on Instagram @jack.wright21.

Kouvr Annon

Twenty-year-old Kouvr Annon moved from Hawaii to be with her now-boyfriend Alex Warren and the couple lived in a car until they had enough social media success to make money.

The duo both live in the Hype House and Kouvr has 13.5m followers.

Find Alex’s girlfriend on Instagram @k0uvr where she writes in her bio that she’s “just dating a YouTuber on the side…“.

Hype House cast: Meet Nikita Dragun

Almost everyone must have heard of Nikita Dragun! She has a following of 14m and is 25 years old.

Nikita is the CEO of a make up brand and is good friends with Larray in the Hype House. She said that it was Larray who introduced her to the Hype House crew on the show.

Find Nikita on IG @nikitadragun.

Mia Hayward

Last, but by no means least, Mia Hayward is also a cast member.

Mia was described on Hype House as being a kind of mother figure by Vinnie.

She has 3.7m followers and is in a relationship with Thomas. She can be found on IG @miahayward.

