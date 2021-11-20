Get to know newbies Ronnie and Annie from Gogglebox 2021











Channel 4’s Gogglebox has been airing since 2013. The show brings UK viewers an hour of hilarious TV every Friday night as the sharpest armchair critics in the country judge the week’s telly.

The cast of Gogglebox have become something of celebrities over the past 18 series including Giles and Mary, the Siddiquis, Ellie and Izzi, Jenny and Lee, the Malones and more. Now, there’s a new Gogglebox duo in town, so let’s find out more about Ronnie and Annie from Gogglebox series 18.

Gogglebox in 2021

Gogglebox series 18 has seen some changes to the cast.

The Gogglebox cast sadly lost three of its families as Pete McGarry, Andrew Michael and Mary Cook all passed away in 2021.

Now, the show is looking to add more people to its cast list, and specifically a family from Scotland.

Ronnie and Annie join Gogglebox

On Friday, November 19th, 2021, a new couple were revealed on Gogglebox series 18 – married couple Ronnie and Annie.

The duo hails from South East London and joins the likes of Stephen and Daniel, Giles and Mary, Dave and Shirley, Mica and Marcus and more!

Very little is known about Ronnie and Annie at this point, however, as the show goes on, viewers are likely to learn much more about the couple each week.

So far, the pair come across as warm and likeable, and Annie has revealed that Ronnie makes a great cup of tea for her each morning.

It appears that the duo lives in a flat above a shop as per Birmingham Mail and they also may be animal or nature lovers as they have a rabbit ornament in their lounge.

What do viewers think of Ronnie and Annie?

By the looks of Twitter, newcomers Ronnie and Annie are a hit with Gogglebox viewers.

One person Tweeted: “I love Ronnie and Annie they’re sweethearts“. Another said: “Ronnie and Anne are gonna fit right in!“

Some viewers thought that the newbies were like former Gogglebox OG’s Leon and June Bernicoff: “The new couple from London are just cockney versions of Leon & June”.

Anybody else loving the new couple #Gogglebox …Ronnie and Anna I think ❤️ — Karen (@karengoodtotalk) November 19, 2021

