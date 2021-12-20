Get to know Porsha Williams’ assistant, Lauren, on Bravo’s Family Matters











Reality TV star and author Porsha Williams rose to fame on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. She joined RHOA alongside Kenya Moore all the way back in 2012. From season 5 to 13, Porsha was a cast member on RHOA.

When Porsha first started out in her career, she probably had no need for an assistant but she’s worn many hats over the years and now runs businesses, has written a book, has a daughter and even has her own RHOA spin-off show – Porsha’s Family Matters. So, let’s find out more about Porsha’s assistant in 2021.

Is Porsha’s sister Lauren her assistant?

When Porsha was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her sister, Lauren, was her assistant.

However, times have changed and all these years later, Porsha has a new assistant.

Lauren is still a helping hand when it comes to arranging events as most sisters are. She can be seen helping Simon Guobadia arrange a 40th birthday party for Porsha during Porsha’s Family Matters season 1 in 2021.

Meet Porsha Williams’ assistant Lauren W

Porsha Williams’ assistant Lauren Wilson can be seen on Prosha’s Family Matters in season 1.

Lauren W can be seen celebrating Porsha’s birthday in her home as well as joining Porsha and her family and friends on a trip to Mexico.

Find Lauren W on Instagram @misslaurenw where she has over 8k followers. Porsha’s assistant writes in her bio that she’s a “creative, traveler, mini nutritionist and Spelman Alum“.

She also has an Amazon shop page, ‘Lauren Paige’, which she links to from her Instagram.

Who is Dom on Porsha’s Family Matters?

Dominic Rahjee is a cast member on Porsha’s Family Matters. RHOA fans may recognise Dom from his days on the Bravo show where he appeared as Prosha’s assistant.

Dom is technically Porsha’s former assistant as Lauren Wilson has taken over assisting duties.

Follow Dom on Instagram where he has over 15k followers @drahjee.

