Get to know Queer Eye Japan newbie Kiko Mizuhara - is she dating Harry Styles?

Series 4 of Queer Eye aired in July 2019. And after bingeing on all the new episodes back to back because we simply can’t get enough of the Fab Five, that familiar feeling of sadness kicks in knowing that months have got to go by until we get to see their faces again.

Thankfully November 1st, sure enough, came around and brings with it Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

Now, we don’t know what’s more exciting, the fact that Bobby’s going to be given free rein with Japanese interior design, or that Antoni is going to be in foodie heaven immersing himself in the cuisine. But we’re certainly about to find out!

One woman who’s going to be showing Antoni, Karamo, Tan, Bobby and Jonathan the ropes in Japan is Queer Eye Japan’s Kiko Mizuhara!

Who is Kiko Mizuhara from Queer Eye Japan?

Kiko Mizuhara was born Audrie Kiko Daniel Mizuhara on October 15th, 1990.

The 29-year-old has a variety of jobs from being a model to an actress, singer and designer.

Kiko was born in Texas, USA but raised in Japan. She has a sister who’s four years younger than her named Ashley Yuka Mizuhara who is also in the modelling industry.

The model and designer appears on the Business of Fashion 500: The People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry list. In 2013 and 2014, both Rihanna and Beyonce were spotted wearing her clothing designs.

Kiko Mizuhara – career

Kiko started out her career in modelling at just 12 years old when her mum submitted a photo of her to Seventeen Magazine. Things really kicked off when Kiko was 17 years old and she started modelling for ViVi magazine.

Today, Kiko is a runway model, graces magazine covers, is a Chanel favourite and holds the title of “first Asian ambassador for Dior”.

The 29-year-old also has experience in acting. The first film she appeared in was Norwegian Wood in 2010. She also starred in The Weeknd’s music video for “I Feel It Coming”.

Kiko is also Insta-famous and has over 5 million followers. You can follow her too, @i_am_kiko.

Is Kiko dating Harry Styles?

In April 2019 Harry Styles was rumoured to be dating Kiko according to Cosmopolitan Magazine.

The Sun also reported in January 2019 that Harry and Kiko were “growing close”.

But it was unconfirmed at the time if the pair did get together and it’s still unconfirmed now whether they’re an item.

