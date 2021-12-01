Get to know RHOC season 16 newbie Dr Jen Armstrong, husband and IG











The Real Hosuewives of Orange County is Bravo’s longest-running show in the franchise. Launching in 2006, RHOC paved the way for all the other Real Housewives shows such as RHOA, RHONJ and RHOSLC.

As many OG cast members have parted ways with the show, including Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, it’s made way for newcomers to join RHOC. So, let’s find out more about one of the 2021 newbies – Dr Jen Armstrong.

Who is Dr Jen Armstrong?

Dr Jen Armstrong is joining RHOC in 2021 after meeting Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter last year.

Dr Armstrong is an aesthetic MD and she fits in well within the group of ladies as she is the go-to woman for cosmetic procedures. RHOC season 16 sees Jen giving some of the women botox injections.

The RHOC newbie is 44 years old and runs her own practice.

Meet Dr Jen’s husband

RHOC’s Dr Jen is married to husband Ryne and together, they have three children.

It doesn’t appear that much is known about Jen’s husband, Ryne, but the couple appears very loved up.

She said in the RHOC season 16 trailer that her husband rarely wears a shirt, so it looks like the rest of the hosuewives are in for a treat this series.

Ryne is tagged as @hawaii_hideaways in Jen’s photos, so perhaps he runs a travel company.

Is Dr Jen on Instagram?

Yes, Dr Jen Armstrong is on Isntagram @jenniferarmstrongmd with almost 24k followers.

She regularly posts to the ‘gram and share all sorts with her followers. She often posts photos with her family and husband.

Jen writes in her IG bio: “brain, beauty, body” and also lists her services including “Botox Filler Laser Threads Potenza Hair“.

Her IG page appears to be a mixture of her work and personal life, featuring photos of herself performing cosmetic procedures and snaps of herself and Ryne dressed up for Halloween.

