Get to know Roxanne Parrish from The Cabins season 2 on Instagram











The Cabins was a brand new dating show in 2021 and now, the ITV series is back for a second season. Taking the traditional idea of 'dates' and flipping it on its head, The Cabins sees total strangers pitch up in a cabin together. If they like one another they stay in the cabin for longer, if not, they get to go home and the co-habiting dates continue.

There are 16 singletons looking for love in the 2022 season of The Cabins including Richie, Amy, Callum, Timmy, Roxanne and many more. So, let’s find out more about one woman in particular – Roxanne!

The Cabins season 2: Meet Roxanne

The Cabins season 2 episode 2 brings 21-year-old Roxanne Parrish to our ITV screens.

The Cabins star comes from South East London and oozes both beauty and brains!

Roxanne can be seen during The Cabins preview saying to her log cabin date: “I don’t have to cook for you, I ain’t your wife.“

What is Roxanne’s job?

Roxanne works in recruitment, but not as many might think. She’s no regular recruitment agent, she is actually a CEO, too!

As per her LinkedIn profile, Roxanne is a recruiter for Deliveroo. She’s previously worked for other big brands including Depop, Innocent Drinks and Christie’s.

Given her additional role as CEO of @careerverified, Roxanne is also a presenter and host and has interviewed all kinds of people for her job including Young T and Bugsy and Anthony Joshua.

Is The Cabins star on Instagram?

Yes! Roxanne can be found on Instagram where she has over 9.4k Instagram followers under the handle @roxpariss.

The 21-year-old is clearly making some major moves as a CEO at her age and often posts her celebrity interviews on the ‘gram.

Roxanne can be seen tagging herself in all kinds of locations on Instagram such as France, Turkey and Jamaica, so she’s clearly a big fan of travel.

