Get to know Singles Inferno contestant Ji-a and the rest of the cast on IG











Brand new Netflix series Singles Inferno dropped two episodes on the streaming service on December 18th and there are plenty more to come on Christmas Day.

Spread across two islands, a bunch of single men and women are ready to find love on Singles Inferno. The singletons have no idea of each other’s professions or ages. The narrator says in episode 1: “This is Inferno. If you manage to escape from inferno you can go to paradise. In paradise, you can have fantastic dates and reveal your professions and ages.” So, let’s find out more about contestants Ji-a and the rest of the Singles Inferno cast.

Get to know Singles Inferno contestant Ji-a

During Singles Inferno episode 1 all of the cast members are acquainted with one another.

Contestant Ji-a describes herself in two words: “Cute and sexy“.

As Song Ji-a entered the group, the show’s narrators said: “They can’t take their eyes off her.“

Song Ji-a said that physical attraction is important to her and she’s into tall guys. She added that personality is important as well as how much money someone has.

She said: “No other girls can beat me, I’m that confident.“

Meet the rest of the Singles Inferno cast

As well as Song Ji-a, there are three more girls to meet during episode 1:

Kang So-Yeon

Shin Ji-Yeon

An Yea-Won

The men on Singles Inferno include:

Kim Hyeon-Joong

Oh Jin-Taek

Moon Se-Hoon

Kim Jun-Sik

Choi Si-Hun

Are the Singles Inferno contestants on Instagram?

Yes, some of the Singles Inferno cast members are on Instagram, get to know the contestants more via their IG handles below.

Song Ji-a can be found on Instagram @dear.zia with 461k followers.

Kang So-Yeon has 108k followers, find her @kangsoyeon__.

Oh Jin-Taek can be found on Instagram but his personal handle is currently unknown. His modelling photos can be found on IG here.

Boasting 240k followers, Choi Si-Hun is on IG as @choi_hun2.

