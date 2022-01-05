Get to know Singles Inferno newbie Kim Su-Min on Instagram











Netflix is serving all kinds of reality dating show goodness this year as Singles Inferno episodes 7 and 8 are on their way, set to drop on January 8th. The dating show sees a group of Korean singletons survive on a deserted island with limited food and drink, no idea of time and lots of surprises along the way.

During the third batch of episodes, Singles Inferno was amped up a notch as three newcomers joined the show. The Netflix series has set rules, one of which is that the contestants cannot reveal their age and job while on Inferno, but, if they make it to Paradise, they get to know each other properly. So, let’s find out about newbie to the series Kim Su-Min.

Kim Su-Min joins Singles Inferno

During episode 5, Kim Su-Min arrived on Singles Inferno and first met the men on the island.

She later met the women and seemed to settle into the group very well.

Kim Su-Min and Moon Se-Hoon appeared to have chemistry from the very beginning. However, she also collected water with Choi Si-Hun later in the episode. As the contestants are supposed to, Kim Su-Min appeared to be getting to know everyone on the show before making any decisions.

What is Kim Su-Min’s job?

Kim Su-Min is no stranger to appearing on TV as she works as an actress.

She’s appeared in TV adverts for brands such as KFC, Angel-in-us coffee and also for The 21st National Assembly Election.

The Singles Inferno star is also a model and tags health and beauty brands on her social media pages such as Senka.

Meet the Netflix star on Instagram

Kim Su-Min has over 32k followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @sumesume_.

She posts both professional and personal photos to the ‘gram, showing off her talents as a TV actress and model and also giving her followers a glimpse of what life is like for her.

Judging by her IG page, Kim Su-Min enjoys good food and fine dining, art and scenic views.

