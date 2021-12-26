









ITV is bringing some festive fun to screens this Boxing Day as All Star Musicals at Christmas will air at 8 pm. The show features musical OG John Barrowman as well as some very familiar faces who are about to get schooled in the arts of singing and dancing.

All Star Musicals at Christmas sees celebrities receive world-class training from mentors who have appeared in shows such as Les Miserables, Hamilton, Frozen and more. So, let’s find out more about the celebrities taking part in this year’s show and get to know the All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 cast.

All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 cast

There are six celebrities ready to try their hand at becoming a musical superstar this festive season. Viewers can expect to see the following famous faces on the ITV show:

Fern Britton

Ben Miller

Gyles Brandreth

Anita Rani

Catherine Tyldesley

Radzi Chinyanganya

The show is hosted by the fabulous John Barrowman and the celebs will also get mentoring from Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton is a TV presenter and author who was born in London in 1957.

She has four children with ex husband Phil Vickery and is probably best known for presenting shows such as Breakfast Time in the 1980s, Ready Steady Cook and, more recently, This Morning.

Speaking of her rehearsals for the ITV show, Fern said that she was finding the singing and dancing “kind of hard“.

All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 cast: Ben Miller

Actor Ben Miller is also taking part in All Star Musicals at Christmas in 2021.

He’s best known for appearing in series such as Bridgerton and films such as Paddington Bear and Johnny English.

Find Ben on IG with over 26k followers @actualbenmiller.

Gyles Brandreth

Many All Star Musicals at Christmas viewers may recognise Gyles Brandreth from his appearances on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

He’s a former MP who attended Oxford University and in his career he’s worked as a TV presenter and an author. Now, Gyles is trying his hand at singing and dancing at the age of 73!

Anita Rani

Radio and TV presenter Anita Rani is also taking part in the show.

Anita was born in Bradford in 1977 and is best known for presenting shows such as Countryfile and documentary programmes such as War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita and Britain by Beach.

I’ve been having fun with my friend ⁦@itsanitarani⁩ – we’re getting ready for #AllStarMusicals @itv on Boxing Day & sharing our hopes & fears with the team ⁦@bbc5live⁩ just now … pic.twitter.com/0FqrNaKqog — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) December 20, 2021

All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 cast: Catherine Tyldesley

Born in Salford in 1983, many ITV viewers may recognise Catherine Tyldesley from Coronation Street.

In 2019, she took part in Strictly Come Dancing, so it looks like Catherine could be ahead of the crowd given her experience from the BBC show.

Follow Catherine on Instagram @auntiecath17.

Radzi Chinyanganya

Another TV presenter in the group is Radzi Chinyanganya.

Radzi Chinyanganya hails from Wolverhampton and is 34 years old.

He’s likely to have all the charisma required for musicals as Radzi presented children’s TV show, Blue Peter, from 2013 to 2019. He’s also presented Cannonball, Wild, Match of the Day Kickabout during his career so far.

