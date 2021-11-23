Get to know the cast of The Fastest 2021 on Netflix











The Fastest is a new Arabic racing show which premiered on Netflix today. This show isn’t like the rest, as we’ll get to see the most fierce and thrilling competitions yet.

All racers will be competing to win a $50k cash prize. To win this, they have to compete in either drag or drift races.

The series is the first Arabic reality show to appear on Netflix, which is what makes it unique. Some of the cars featuring on the show include Ford Mustangs, Toyota Supras, Camaros, Dodge Viper and Porsche 911 Turbo.

The Netflix series is hosted and narrated by YouTuber Tarek Al Harbi. But who are the cast of the show? Reality Titbit have found out who is appearing on The Fastest, and even found them on Instagram!

Abdulaziz Fudhili

Abdulaziz Fudhili is a FIA Certified Race Driver. He will be one to watch on the show, as he has previously competed in the Guinness World Records in Arabia.

Bushra Nasr

Bushra Nasr is also featuring on The Fastest, and she says she’s “either behind the wheel or in a cockpit”.

Hamda Taryam

Hamda Taryam is the No.1 Emirati Woman Drag Racer. She is also the President and Founder of the Hamda Foundation.

Cynthia-Anna Lyane

Cynthia-Anna Lyane is also a competitor on The Fastest. She has had a lot of experience in the racing world, and has won the Lebanese Drift four times.

Ali Makhseed

Ali Makhseed is an “adrenaline junkie”. He has previously participated in the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup.

Nassib Haddad

Nassib Haddad is an Aussie living in Dubai. He is the founder of TheCarsultant and also works at IBM.

Mohammed A AlSheryan

Mohammed A AlSheryan came in first place at Saudi Arabia’s Hemi Festival. He also holds a record of 10 seconds for a 1/4 mile.

Abdulaziz Alyaeesh

Abdulaziz Alyaeesh is a professional racing driver and instructor, and has won many competitions throughout the years.

