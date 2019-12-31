Get to know The Circle Netflix presenter: Career, family and Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A brand new Netflix series is coming to screens from January 1st 2020.

The Circle – which first aired in the UK in 2018 – is branching out across the globe and now, The Circle USA is launching.

It’s the show where catfishing, sliding into DM’s and lying through your teeth are all socially acceptable. The first-ever US series of the show is made up of 12 episodes.

It’s about time to get bingeing, so without further adieu, let’s get to know The Circle Netflix presenter!

Netflix: Who is The Circle presenter?

Move over Emma Willis as The Circle US is here and brings with it a brand new presenter.

The USA version of Channel 4 show The Circle sees Michelle Buteau as host.

Michelle Buteau is head honcho of the show which kicks off from New Year’s Day 2020.

Meet Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau, 42, is a standup comedian, actress and host of the ‘Late Night Whenever‘ podcast. She also co-hosts the ‘Adulting’ podcast alongside Jordan Carlos.

Michelle tours with her comedy show ‘Buteaupia‘ and any upcoming dates will be available to see via her website.

She’s acted in films such as Isn’t It Romantic and Always Be My Maybe as well as 2019 TV series First Wives Club.

The Circle US presenter was born on July 24th, 1977 and is married to Dutch-born photographer Gijs van der Most.

Michelle and her husband are based in The Bronx, New York. However, Gijs van der Most studied photography in The Netherlands and spent many years working in Amsterdam according to his blog.

Is Michelle on Instagram?

Yes! Michelle is on Instagram as @michellebuteau with around 110,000 followers.

The Circle US host is also on Twitter with over 35,000 followers.

Michelle is a mum to twins and writes about her road to motherhood on Instagram which included IVF and surrogacy.

WATCH THE CIRCLE US ON NETFLIX FROM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 1ST 2020.