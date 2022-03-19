Get to know the Gold Rush White Water cast, Kayla, James, Dustin and co













Gold Rush White Water returned for a fifth season in November 2021. Slightly different from the original Gold Rush show, the Discovery Channel spin-off series is based at McKinley Creek in Haines Borough, Alaska. The cast on the show aren’t digging for gold, either, they’re trying to find their fortune by using suction dredges and diving into dangerous waters.

Gold Rush White Water season 5 has seen some big wins for the gold dredgers on the show. So, let’s find out more about the Gold Rush White Water cast in 2022.

Million Dollar Wheels | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8577 Million Dollar Wheels | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xH6C6vu7Tdc/hqdefault.jpg 959543 959543 center 22403

When did Gold Rush White Water start?

A brand new season of Gold Rush White Water kicked off on November 5th, 2022.

The show airs on Fridays at 9 PM ET on Discovery with episode 16 airing on March 18th, 2022.

A major change in season 5, White Water OG Fred Hurt took a back seat in the new 2022 series of the show and his son, Dustin, took the reins on their dredging operation.

OMG: Dustin Hurt’s net worth revealed as he heads up Gold Rush White Water

Get to know the Gold Rush White Water cast

The Gold Rush White Water cast is made up of Fred and Dustin Hurt, Paul and Wes Richardson, Carlos Minor, James Hamm, Scott Allen, Kayla Johanson and Mark Stamper.

While some of the cast members have been on the Discovery Show since season 1 such as Fred and Dustin Hurt, Paul and Wes Richardson and Carlos Minor, James Hamm joined in season 3 and Scott Allen in season 4.

Kayla Johanson and Mark Stamper joined the show for season 5.

Meet the White Water cast on Instagram

The Gold Rush cast is made up of divers, former firefighters, claim owners, carpenters, Marine vets and more. Now that the stars of Gold Rush White Water have found reality TV fame, many of them can be found on Instagram.

Follow Kayla Johanson @kaylanuggetjohanson. She writes in her IG bio that she’s a gold dredger and a jewellery creator and she has an Etsy shop called The Peeking Doe.

Dustin and Fred Hurt can be found on Twitter @GoldrushDustin and @dakota_fred_hurt.

James Hamm is on Instagram under the handle @jameshammgoldhound where he writes in his bio that he’s a “gold hound, a skier, snowboarder and outdoorsman”.

Paul Richardson can also ne found on IG @goldrushpaul.

NO WAY: Why did Paul Richardson leave Gold Rush White Water?

WATCH GOLD RUSH WHITE WATER ON DISCOVERY FRIDAYS AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK