Get to know the Ready to Love season 4 cast: Alexis, Troy, Ida and co!











A new batch of daters are ready to find romance, so let's get to know the Ready to Love season 4 cast

Airing at 9/8 c from April 2nd, Ready to Love is back for a fourth season. Along with the new series are 20 people ready to find their soulmate on the OWN TV show. Presenter Tommy Miles is on hand to assist the “sexy and successful” contestants on their mission to find “the one”.

Ready to Love season 4 premiere date

Ready to Love is back for a fourth season on April 2nd 2021.

The OWN show, co-produced by Will Packer, sees contestants kicked off the show should they not match with anyone week by week. Things get exciting as the weeks go on as the show takes unexpected twists and turns.

Ready to Love is filmed in Houston and it’s safe to say the singletons are in for a dating experience they’ll never forget. Giving the programme a unique spin, Ready to Love highlights the men’s experiences as they search for their soulmate.

Meet the Ready to Love ladies

First up of the dynamic singles are 10 ladies taking part in Ready to Love season 4. From business owners to comedians and more, there’s a variety of women looking to find the man of their dreams on the OWN show.

Interviewed by Houston Life, contestant Alexis said that the show teaches people a lot about themselves. She added that people watching can gain a lot of “wisdom and knowledge”.

Ready to Love cast: Meet the men

All the Ready to Love season 4 cast members hail from Houston, Texas. Tommy Miles, AKA Nephew Tommy, a Houston native himself, said that the season was set to be “exciting” on Houston Life. Nephew Tommy said that he was looking forward to showing Houston off and that viewers should expect a lot from season 4 and that there are some “huge surprises” in store.

WATCH READY TO LOVE SEASON 4 ON OWN FROM APRIL 1ST 2021.

