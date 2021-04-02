Get to know Wipeout host Camille Kostek: Modelling career to IG!











Camille Kostek is one of the hosts on revived TV show Wipeout! The 29-year-old model is presenting the show alongside Nicole Byer and John Cena.

ABC’s Wipeout ran from 2008-2014. Now, April 1st sees the show back on TV screens on TBS and it’s bigger and better than ever! The infamous big red balls are still a part of the obstacle course and the show now comes complete with a Sports Illustrated swimwear model.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Camille Kostek?

Camille Kostek is 29 years old. She’s a model who hails from Connecticut. Camille is 5 ft 8 and was a professional cheerleader at 19 years old.

She then moved into TV show hosting and later began modelling in 2013. Camille has been featured in Elle magazine and has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated many times. She’s also modelled for New Balance, L’Oreal, Clarins and more.

Any KUWTK fans who watched Quibi series Kirby Jenner will recognise Camille as she featured as one of Kirby’s love interests.

The model has more recently moved into the movie world. She appeared in I Feel Pretty in 2018 and she’s also in 2020 film Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds.

MTV: When was The Challenge All Stars filmed? Cast, where to watch

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Camille Kostek is the host of Wipeout

April 2021 saw Camille Kostek announce that she’d be the in-field host of Wipeout.

It’s officially her national TV debut, although she has appeared on screen many times before. Camille has hosted on red carpet events, radio shows, news channels and for sporting events.

She said on KTLA News, that she gets to be herself on the show and “had so much fun doing it“.

Speaking to The Boston Herald, Camille also added that she grew up watching the show so it was a dream come true.

Meet Camille on Instagram

Camille has amassed a huge Instagram following of 960k. She also has around 54k on Twitter.

A keen lover of dance, it’s a no brainer that Camille would also be on TikTok. The 29-year-old has a following of almost 300,000 and often takes to the video sharing app to share TikTok’s of herself dancing and doing challenges.

Follow Camille on social media @camillekostek. Her boyfriend, football player Rob Gronkowski, 31, and their dog, Ralphie Gronkowski, often feature on her accounts, too!

Real Housewives of Dallas: Kary Brittingham’s net worth explored