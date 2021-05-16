Shahs of Sunset: What is GG's net worth? Her CBD business explored!











GG – AKA Golnesa Gharachedaghi – is Shahs of Sunset’s resident firecracker! In 2021 she’s a businesswoman and mother, so let’s find out more about GG’s net worth.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi is one of the Shahs of Sunset original cast members. She’s appeared on the Bravo show since 2012 and has, without a doubt, held the attention of viewers with many a fiery moment.

Shahs of Sunset viewers have seen GG go through ups and downs, from relationship breakups to friendships on the rocks. In 2021, however, it looks as though life is winding down for the reality TV star and entrepreneur. GG is now a mother-of-one and a successful business owner.

Shahs of Sunset: GG’s business

Golnesa Gharachedaghi runs a medicinal cannabis company. The Shahs of Sunset star previously ran a hair extensions business with her sister, Leila Gharache, however, it looks as though GG has opted for working on a passion project with her business – Wüsah.

GG has never hidden the fact that she reaps the benefits of cannabis. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, she said that it was her mother who introduced her to the idea of CBD as she suffered from rheumatoid arthritis:

“My mom got me into it because she was tired of seeing me going through all the side effects of western medicine and my mom’s very eastern style when it comes to remedies and she just wants to find the natural, most healthiest approach“.

Is Wüsah successful?

Speaking to Bravo in 2018, GG said that she had “found her purpose in life through cannabis“.

Her company, Wüsah was created in 2018 and since then, it looks to have become a success.

From oral spray to capsules, body balm to drink enhancers, Wüsah certainly has a lot on the menu in terms of its CBD products. A pack of three Wüsah vape sticks is priced at $100.

Shahs of Sunset: GG’s net worth explored

Golnesa Gharachedaghi has one of the highest net worths of the Shahs of Sunset cast. Her net worth is estimated at $12 million.

As well as running a successful cannabis wellness business in 2021, GG also has a podcast, ‘Genuinely GG‘, which launched in March.

Her business ventures combined with her social media following and any sponsorships she chooses to do through Instagram all contribute to GG’s heft net worth.

Plus, her Shahs of Sunset paycheck is likely to earn her a fair amount. As per TVGuide, Reza Farahan was earning $18,000 per episode in 2013.

GG also comes from a wealthy family with her dad, Mahmoud Gharachedaghi, an architect with a net worth of $25m as per Distractify.

