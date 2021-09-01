Get to know Gia Giudice, RHONJ star's age, boyfriend and Instagram











The Real Housewives franchise gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of some very wealthy families. Not only do the shows focus on the housewives themselves, but their whole families, including their kids.

Launched in 2009, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has followed the highs and lows of Teresa Giudice’s life. Twelve years on and Teresa’s daughters are pretty much celebrities themselves.

Gia Giudice has starred on the Bravo show alongside her parents, grandparents, uncle, aunty, cousins and family friends, so let’s find out more about her…

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Who is Gia Giudice?

Gia Giudice is RHONJ legend Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter. Gia is 20 years old and her father is Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives star has appeared on the show since 2009 – when she was just eight years old.

Gia found further fame in 2021 after her song from season 3 ended up as a sound on TikTok. The “Especially” song was made up by Gia for her mom and uncle when there was a family conflict with her father. Today over 500m people have used the ‘#WakingUpInTheMorning’ hashtag.

Read More: What happened between Leah and Rob on RHONY?

When does Gia celebrate her birthday?

Gia is 20 years old and was born on January 8th, 2001. She’s Joe and Teresa’s first child.

Given Gia’s birthday, she’s a Capricorn on the zodiac.

Gia has three sisters, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

In August 2021, the RHONJ star took to social media to share that she’d moved into a new house for her junior year of college.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

Who is Gia’s boyfriend in 2021?

While it’s clear that Gia’s mom, Teresa, has found love with Louie Ruelas, it turns out that Gia’s off the market, too.

The twenty-year-old appears to still be dating Christian Carmichael in 2021. She posted a photo of the pair to IG in August captioned: “casual Sunday thank you @riversideyachting for an amazing sunset cruise! we had an amazing time!“.

Gia has 790k followers on Instagram @_giagiudice. She’s not only a reality TV star, but Gia has also collaborated with Hazel Boutique and models her own line of ‘Waking Up In The Morning’ hoodies. She can also be seen doing giveaways on her IG page, so we can assume that she’s an influencer.

RHONY: Will there be a season 13 reunion episode?