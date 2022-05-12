Gideon no longer has a 600-Lb Life and he's split from wife Kayleigh













The patients on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life are determined to regain control of their lives. Many of the people who have appeared on the show turn to food for comfort or as a coping mechanism for traumatic things they’ve experienced. Many of the stories detail events that happened in the patients’ childhood but with the help of Dr Now, a Texas-based gastroenterologist, some are able to change their lives for the better.

Dr Now sometimes enlists the help of psychologists as well as drawing upon his knowledge and sets the patients on a plan to lose weight. Gideon Yeakley appeared on My 600-Lb Life back in 2016 but many viewers want to know how he’s doing now.

Gideon’s childhood played a role in his weight gain

My 600-Lb Life season 4 episode 6 aired in February 2016 and featured 33-year-old Gideon.

Gideon’s parents divorced when he was nine years old and he went to live with his father a rough relationship with his stepmother saw him turn to food to cope.

He weighed over 400 lbs in high school and was also sent to a weight loss camp by his stepmother.

Gideon had experienced a lot of loss in his life, his mother passed when he was 21 years old and then his father and sister passed away within days of each other.

At 33 years old, Gideon appears on My 600-Lb Life weighing in at 650 pounds.

Because of his weight, Gideon can’t work and he depends on his wife who also has to look after her son and house.

Gideon’s weight loss journey

Gideon was so determined to change his life that he and his family moved from Oklahoma to Texas to embark on the weight loss journey with Dr Now.

Although Gideon was dedicated to losing the weight and was approved for weight loss surgery, his journey wasn’t particularly straightforward. During My 600-Lb Life, Dr Now said his health was declining and he had to go to hospital and following his weight loss surgery, his wife expected him to start working but Gideon also experienced severe energy loss.

His wife also went back to Oklahoma during the episode but returned and was back on board with Gideon’s journey.

Taking to Twitter in 2016, Gideon wrote: “I had bypass Nov 6, 2015. Started the journey on June 26, 2015, at 640 lbs. I’ve lost almost half my starting weight.“

Gideon from My 600-lb Life now

Judging by Gideon’s social media pages, he appears to have kept the weight off since My 600-Lb Life.

Gideon can be found on Twitter @MrWonderBeard however, he hasn’t tweeted since 2016. He’s also on Instagram @mammothgidster.

He changed his Facebook profile photo in March 2022, writes that he lives in Oklahoma City and appears to be doing well and focusing on being a dad. Gideon’s Facebook page also states that he formerly worked as a Fleet Maintenance Tech from January to April 2020.

Gideon had a health scare in 2019 when he collapsed as per In Touch Weekly, but he made a full recovery. As per Kayleigh Yeakley’s Facebook page, she and Gideon are no longer together.

She wrote in a post on May 8th 2022: “After 14 years together, Gideon and I have decided to end our marriage. Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on Johnny and Frankie’s happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths. We want nothing but the best for each other and realize we are just not that. Please treat he and I with respect and kindness as we navigate this difficult time.“

