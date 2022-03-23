Gina Kirschenheiter's DUI explored as she and Matt joke about mugshots













The Real Housewives of Orange County is the longest-running of the Real Housewives shows. Airing since 2006, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow and the rest of the ladies are real OGs of the Bravo show. The show may be onto its 16th season but The Real Housewives of Orange County are showing no signs of slowing down or chilling out. The drama is real in 2022 for many of the cast members including Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong.

One of the housewives whose life appears to have settled down, though, is New York native Gina Kirschenheiter. During her time on RHOC, Gina Kirschenheiter got a DUI. So, let’s find out more about what happened and explore her past with Matt Kirschenheiter…

Gina went through a break-up on RHOC

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will have followed Gina Kirschenheiter’s storylines since she joined the show in 2018.

She arrived on the scene in season 13 as a married woman with three kids whose husband worked away.

Gina had relocated to Orange County with her children but her now ex-husband, Matt, wasn’t living with her in the OC.

As season 13 played out, Gina and her husband of seven years split but their break-up wasn’t as clean-cut as they may have liked…

When did Gina Kirschenheiter get a DUI?

During Gina and Matt’s separation, she got a DUI in 2019. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit which is 0.08.

In a statement to US Weekly, Gina said: “I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.“

Gina was sentenced to three years informal probation, to complete 20 hours of community service, and to complete six months of an alcohol program for first offenders.

During a trip to the orthodontist with her children and ex-husband on RHOC season 16, episode 13, Gina and Matt joked about their son’s photo looking like a mugshot. She said: “I really hope that none of our children follow in our footsteps.”

Gina was referring to herself after getting arrested for her DUI and for her husband being arrested for domestic violence charges during their separation.

A 2021 report from US Weekly states that “Matt pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery with corporal injury of a spouse and guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.“

US Weekly continues: “The judge sentenced Matt to 180 days in county jail. He will not, however, have to go to jail if he completes a number of conditions over a 178-day period. The requirements include wearing a bracelet monitor, finishing a 52-week batterer’s program and participating in three years of formal probation.“

Gina and Matt’s relationship now

As of RHOC season 16, things are really looking up for Gina and Matt. The two have new partners and can be seen attending the same events on the Bravo show.

They’re also co-parenting their three children with ease, Gina said during episode 13: “I never imagined a year ago I’d be going to the orthodontist with Matt to take all the kids for a check-up“.

Gina added that the two have “entered into a new phase in life” and they’re “good at it“.

Gina added that Matt’s taken responsibility for what happened and it’s allowed her to let go of any feelings. She also said that they’re never going to be best friends but he’s a good dad. She said: “I think that giving my victim impact statement really brought me a lot of closure.”

