90 Day Fiancé left baffled as Gino sends photos of Jasmine to his ex-wife











90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 kicked off on December 12th, 2021. The show features new couples Hamza and Memphis, Mike and Ximena, Usman and Kim and many more. It’s safe to say that not all of the couples have been getting on so well since meeting properly in person, but they still hold out hope to make their relationships work after meeting online.

One of the 90 Day 2022 couples that have had a turbulent time since meeting in Panama is Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo. Of course, everyone has a past but there’s a spanner thrown into the works when Gino’s ex-wife pops up on social media during season 5. So, let’s find out more…

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Gino and Jasmine take a mini break

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 episode 8 sees Jasmine and Gino take a mini-break together to a private island.

The couple began their trip by saying they felt like they were growing closer.

Jasmine said she still has trust issues as “in the past guys have promised the world to me and my heart has ended up shattered into tons of pieces“.

However, she added that Gino, 51, has done nothing but treat her well… or so she thought.

OMG: Caleb Greenwood from 90 Day Fiancé’s job fits his nomadic lifestyle

Jasmine receives a messages from Gino’s ex

All seemed to be looking up on Jasmine and Gino’s trip until Jasmine revealed that Gino’s ex had attempted to contact her. Jasmine said that Gino’s ex sent a friend request, said that she “wanted to chat” and that she and Gino were still communicating.

Jasmine said that she replied: “I don’t think we have anything to chat about. I trust Gino I know that he’s not communicating with you.” She added: “She was trying to send me another thing but I blocked her before she did.”

Jasmine, 34, suggested that maybe Gino’s ex was just jealous: “Sometimes exes get crazy“.

Gino admits that he was texting his ex-wife

After Jasmine attempted to give Gino the benefit of the doubt, he admitted that he did contact his ex two or three days prior to their trip to “let her know he had met the woman of his dreams“.

This wasn’t the first time that Gino’s ex-wife had come up in conversation as Jasmine previously said she wanted to fill Gino’s home with new decor replacing the ornaments that were currently there from his Brazilian ex.

As per InTouch Weekly, Gino filed for divorce from his ex-wife Denise on December 7th, 2012 and it was finalized on June 7th, 2013.

Jealousy and trust issues were already brewing but as the episode came to a close, Jasmine unblocked Gino’s former partner and asked if he had sent naked photos of her to his ex.

TLC viewers appeared to be very confused by Gino’s actions with one person writing on Twitter: “Jasmine is crazy, but if Gino really sent nude photos of her to his ex I fully stand behind her crazy and hope she unleashes hell on him!“

Another said: “Jasmine has a hall pass to knock the hat off Gino’s head if he sent her nudes to his ex“.

NO WAY: 90 Day Fiancé fans say Ben doesn’t meet Mahogany because she’s ‘fake’

That is such a disgusting thing for Gino to do. Why would anyone send their partner's nudes to their ex??? That is so horrible. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/oANCBnG3Ym — 90daybitches (@90daybitches) February 3, 2022

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK