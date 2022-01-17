90 Day Fiancé Gino’s net worth explored as he forks out for Panama trip











Gino Palazzolo is a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days in 2022. The 52-year-old hails from Michigan and he met his “soulmate” Jasmine Pineda online. Speaking of his girlfriend, Gino said that she’s “funny, caring, intelligent, and the ultimate girl“.

90 Day star Gino flew out to Panama with the intention of coming back to Michigan engaged during Before The 90 Days season 5. Since the couple met in person, it seems that things haven’t exactly been plain sailing. Episode 6 sees Jasmine reveal that Gino needs to reach into his pockets for a romantic getaway. So, what is Gino’s net worth? Let’s find out more…

What is Gino Palazzolo’s job?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Canton, Michigan-based Gino works as a “Product Development Engineer at Faurecia“.

He’s been working in his current role for the past eight months and prior to this he worked as an Engineering Program Manager at Ford.

Gino also worked for Yanfeng Automitive Interiors from 2017-2019 as a Senior Product Development Engineer.

90 Day Fiance: Gino’s net worth explored

Given Gino’s extensive career history in managerial and senior roles, it would be expected that he’d have an impressive income. According to Gossip Next Door, Gino’s net worth is $1.5m.

Jasmine reportedly shared documents to her Instagram story in early January 2022 which detailed the amount that Gino was worth as per Screen Rant.

The IG Story is no longer available to view, but it definitely seems from the 90 Day series so far that Gino has some cash to splash.

Does Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé work?

Yes, when 90 Day viewers are introduced to Jasmine, Gino reveals that she’s an American literature teacher.

Judging by her Instagram page (@jasminepanama) loves fitness and taking care of herself.

And anyone who has seen the series will know that while Jasmine likes to go on shopping trips, Gino doesn’t want to spend money on certain things such as $500 worth of clothes.

He said during season 5 that he doesn’t want Jasmine to see him as a “walking cash machine“, but when the bill for a $2.5k holiday comes around, Gino agrees to pay.

