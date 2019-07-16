Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The anchor has been released and Girls Cruise has officially set sail on VH1.

Featuring world-famous and iconic female hip-hop artist Lil’ Kim, the series follows the 45-year-old and six of her closest pals as they tour across the Caribbean on a voyage of sun, sea and sisterhood.

Not to mention a little bit of romance.

While captain Kim may have Maya and Chilli as her two first mates, the rest of the crew are lil’ more obscure.

Here’s everything you need to know about sass queen B Simone – How old is she? How is she famous? Is she in a relationship? What’s her Instagram?

Who is B Simone?

B Simone is a 29-year-old comedian most famous for her appearances on MTV’s improv-comedy show Wild ‘N Out. Edgy and alternative in her comedy, Simone is originally from Texas before moving to Atlanta.

She toured the US with her ‘Looking For A Boooyfriend’ stand-up in 2018 and also does a lot of freestyle rap on social media – although don’t go expecting anything as good as Lil’ Kim or Maya!

Simone also appeared in 2014 Aaliyah biopic The Princess of R&B (3.1/10 on IMDB) as Aaliyah.

Is she on Instagram?

Yes!

You can follow the Girls Cruise star on Instagram under @thebsimone2, where she has over 3 million followers.

Her career kick-started on social media in 2011 and she has amassed a huge following on Insta thanks to her hilarious short clips, stylish photos and never-ending content (1,300 posts and counting).

On YouTube, Simone also has over 100,000 followers where she posts more irregularly.

What else do we know?

B is a very strong vegan advocator and owns a vegan and cruelty-free make up company called BeautyBySimone.

However, B Simone’s talents don’t stop there as she also has a fashion line that sells her best slogans on a t-shirt. Think along the lines of “hoes made, hoes mad”, “I’m not her!” and “baby girl”.

Is B Simone in a relationship?

No.

As it stands, B Simone is not known to be in a relationship and could be looking for a splash of romance Girls Cruise.

Speaking to Afro in 2018, she explained how heartbreak had helped to form her comedy career:

My comedy’s about my relationship, sex life, what I’ve been going through with men and it’s just super relatable. And I’ve turned tragedy and heartbreak into comedy.

How to watch Girls Cruise

The brand new series airs every Monday night on VH1.

It airs at 9 pm and will continue every Monday evening in the same timeslot.