If there’s any streaming platform pushing out shocking documentaries and real-life dramas, it’s Netflix.

Netflix series ‘Girls Incarcerated‘ has been running for two series now. The more recent series 2 focuses on the young female offenders in LaPorte Correctional Facility in Indiana.

The girls who have landed themselves in LaPorte are there for a number of reasons including burglary, murder, theft and more.

An eye-opening watch, Girls Incarcerated has viewers hooked, scoring 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

So, when does Girls Incarcerated season 3 come out? Here’s everything you need to know…

Will there be a Girls Incarcerated season 3?

As of July 2019, season 3 of Girls Incarcerated hasn’t been confirmed.

However, it’s likely that the show will return to Netflix in 2020.

According to Cinemablend.com Girls Incarcerated will air for season 3 but the show will be cancelled after that.

But, this hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. When more details emerge on Girls Incarcerated we’ll let you know here.

What happens in season 3 of Girls Incarcerated?

As series 2 of the Netflix documentary followed a different group of young offenders to season 1, we’d say that series 3 will follow suit and will more than likely focus on new people in a different correctional facility altogether.

Although the girls in the documentary may be different, the format of the series will most likely remain the same.

What happens in Girls Incarcerated season 2?

Season 2 of Girls Incarcerated focussed on young women in the LaPorte Correctional Facility, Indiana.

Detailing their family backgrounds and the events that led them to end up in prison were Jessica Rose, 16, Hannah Aberegg, 18, Leeaeira Stokes, 17 and more.

During episode 1 jealousy breaks out among the girls as some of them form relationships with each other such as Jessica Rose and Leeaeira Stokes.

Carisa Hale also features in series 2, with just 12 days until her release, she details how the death of her father when she was 11 led her onto a path of drug-taking and destruction.

