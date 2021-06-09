Who is the Glow Up season 3 winner? BBC Three show's finale crowns winner!











BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-up star crowned the winner of season 3 yesterday on June 8.

The Tuesday night episode saw the competition turning even more tough with finalists Sophie Baverstock, Dolli and Craig Hamilton fighting for the winner’s crown.

Glow Up season 3 premiered on April 20, and released 10 episodes. It was presented by Maya James. The judges on the other hand were industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland.

Find out who is Glow Up 2021’s winner!

Who is Glow up season 3 winner?

In the June 8 episode, Sophie Baverstock was crowned as Britain’s Next Make-up star.

The 21-year-old Makeup star became a clear choice for the judges following her spectacular finale performance.

Sophie from Glow Up season 3, who gained a sizable following on social media, post her reality show appearance, is a BA (Hons) student of Makeup for Media and Performance course at Arts University Bournemouth (AUB).

Time and again Sophie impressed the judges with her use of prosthetics and special effects for creating her other-worldly make-up looks.

Speaking about her makeup style Sophie has said, “My aim was to create make-up which was editorial but [also] a proper transformation into a character.”

Judge Val, who is the L’Oréal Paris’ Global Makeup Director said, “All of her ideas, they felt very modern.” Praising the Glow Up 2021 winner further, the professional makeup artist said, “she was able to jump into a lot of different scenarios and her creative mind was off the scale. She’s an artist.”

Sophie, who often shows off her makeup looks on social media, has over 41,000 followers on her Instagram. Her TikTok following is growing each day, with currently over 30,000 people following her.

Sophie from Glow Up season 3 is on the Autism Spectrum!

What makes Sophie’s win even more exciting for many is that she is on the Autism spectrum.

The Glow Up season 3 winner, who grew up in Suffolk, has opened up on the show about being diagnosed with autism at 17.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she said, “I always knew something was there. I always felt weird. I just didn’t make much sense.”

As a young kid, Sophie struggled with academic subjects in school. But at home, she’d indulge her love of horror and science-fiction movies.

At a young age, the makeup artist began teaching herself some make-up skills.