Gogglebox fans in shock as Daniel Lustig is "unrecognisable" without his curls













Channel 4’s Gogglebox is back in 2022 for a brand new series. The show, which is based around watching people watch the week’s TV, has been running for nine years and over that time, viewers have become very well acquainted with the show’s hilarious cast.

Stephen Webb is an OG of Gogglebox and his husband, Daniel Lustig-Webb, joined the show in 2019 during series 13. Gogglebox fans have had a surprise during series 19 as Daniel sports a new look and many have taken to Twitter to express their views on his new ‘do’.

Gogglebox’s Daniel Lustig sports a new look

As the 2022 series of Gogglebox kicked off, hairdressers Stephen and Daniel sported their regular looks – both wear stylish specs and Daniel had curly brunette tresses.

However, as series 19 episode 6 rolled around, fans were quick to spot that Daniel is rocking a fresh new look.

The Gogglebox star has gone clean-shaven and chopped all of his hair off.

NO WAY: Meet the Gogglebox season 19 cast, Ronnie and Annie to Jenny and Lee

Daniel Lustig’s new look explored

Judging by Daniel Lustig’s Instagram post from March 17th, he’s opted for a French crop in 2022 rather than his usual hairstyle.

The Brighton-based hairdressers are clearly no strangers to switching up peoples’ hairstyles and as Spring is here, it seems that Daniel’s freshening up his look.

Commenting on Daniel’s new hair Instagram post, some of Daniel’s fans said he “looked lovely” but they missed his curls. Others said that he looked “young” and like a “new man“.

Screenshot: Gogglebox series 19 episode 6 – Channel 4

Gogglebox fans react to the new hair

Given that Daniel and Stephen are long-time Gogglebox cast members, many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Daniel’s new hair-do.

Many took to Twitter to express their opinions on his look with one writing that Daniel was “looking better”.

Another tweeted: “Daniel looks so different since he had his haircut and not wearing his glasses“.

Some fans tweeted that they were upset that Daniel had cut off all his luscious curls. One wrote: “Gutted that Daniel has had his beautiful curly hair cut“.

More said that the Gogglebox star was “unrecognisable” and looked like a “different person“.

OMG: Gogglebox Ellie’s beau Nat Eddleston’s age revealed as he ‘fights for life’

Watching Gogglebox and seeing Stephen's husband Daniel – that is one massive change of image! I don't mind the hair cut, but I can't get over his clean shaved look! — James Donnelly (@Jayke1981) March 26, 2022

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK