Gogglebox: Leeds sisters' weight gain - viewers won't stop talking about Ellie and Izzi!

Friday nights mean a couple of things nowadays. Firstly, it’s officially time for a takeaway, and secondly, Gogglebox is on the telly!

The Channel 4 show where viewers watch people watching TV first aired in 2013. And now, six years later, it’s still going strong. Series 14 kicked off in September 2019.

Some of the original Gogglebox families still remain, including the Siddiquis, the Malones and Stephen Webb.

And a pair of telly-watchers in series 14 who have got their Gogglebox and takeaway routine down to a tee are sisters from Leeds Ellie and Izzi Warner.

Gogglebox Leeds sisters weight gain

Viewers of Gogglebox have been taking to Twitter for years commenting on the Leeds sisters’ weight gain.

One Twitter user wrote: “Don’t mean to be rude but it seems to me Ellie has put on weight.” Another said: “It’s Friday, it’s Gogglebox and Ellie and Izzy are eating.”

The sisters have made it something of a ritual to have their Friday takeaway and relax in front of the TV but it looks as though they’ve come under fire for it from viewers.

Is Izzi Warner pregnant?

One reason for Izzi’s suspected weight gain is probably due to the fact that she’s pregnant in 2019.

Izzi often makes comments about food, remarking that at Christmas time she’ll be “choking on pigs in blankets”, so it’s no secret that she likes her food.

The mum-of-one is due to have her second child in February 2020 – and she revealed in an Instagram post that she’s expecting a girl!

Has Ellie gained weight in 2019?

Joining the show in 2015 alongside her older sister, Izzi, Ellie is 28 years old.

A 2018 article from The Daily Mail reported that Ellie had gained four stone since appearing on Gogglebox.

Ellie, who works as a hairdresser, took to Instagram in 2019 to show her weekly weight loss. Ellie wrote that “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” so it looks like she’s working her way back to her original nine stone weight.

