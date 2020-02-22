Gogglebox: Meet Anne and Ken - viewers are sure they've seen the couple before!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Gogglebox is back for a brand new series in 2020. The fifteenth season of the Channel 4 show kicked off from Friday, February 21st at 9 pm.

People from all over the UK give us their take on the week’s telly, and while the concept may seem simple, it’s seriously entertaining to watch!

The programme has seen some of its cast members spurred on to further fame including Scarlett Moffatt and Steph and Dom Parker.

Each series sees some characters leave while newbies join the rest of the TV critics. Let’s meet Gogglebox newcomers Anne and Ken.

Gogglebox: Meet Anne and Ken

Hailing from County Durham, Anne and Ken are introduced as a couple who have been married for 50 years. Their first episode of Gogglebox sees Ken present Anne with a bouquet of roses – one for every year they’ve been together.

Already Anne and Ken have got into their new jobs as TV critics.

On the topic of Price Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the UK, Anne said: “She maybe just doesn’t like England or Great Britain.”

Ken replied: “Why? Nothing wrong with it… except for the weather.”

TELLY TRIO: Gogglebox 2020: Meet the Plummer brothers on Instagram!

Have we seen Anne before?

Bizarrely, Anne’s appearance on the Chanel 4 show prompted tonnes of viewers to take to Twitter to proclaim that they’d seen her before.

Twitter users wrote: “Why do I feel like I know Anne!!!”

“I said exactly the same, I know her from somewhere”

“Yes me too ! Maybe she just has one of those faces but it’s like I knew what her voice was going to sound like before she said anything!!”

But, there’s nothing currently to suggest that Anne has appeared on our tellies before. As far as we can see, Gogglebox is her first venture into TV.

READ MORE: Get to know Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox: Age to kids and careers!

Gogglebox cast 2020

As well as Anne and Ken, pretty much all the old Gogglebox cast are back for series 15. The 2020 Goggleboxers are as follows:

Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Siddiqui family

Michael family

Linda and Peter McGarry

John and Beryl

Malone family

Jenny and Lee

Giles Wood and Mary Killen

Ellie and Izzi Warner

Alison, George and Helena

David and Shirley

McCormick family

Plummer family

Mary and Marina

Amira, Amani and Iqra

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Marcus, Mica, Sachelle and Shuggy

David and Emma

Sue and Steve

Paige and Sally

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAY NIGHTS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.