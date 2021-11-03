Get to know Gold Rush season 12 star Klint Janulis











Gold Rush returns in 2021 for season 12. The gold mining crews are back in action including the crews of Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets and more. There are some familiar faces gracing the Discovery show in 2021, however, there are also some newcomers joining, too, including rookie Leah Turnbull.

Klint Janulis is a cast member on Gold Rush season 12. He’s bringing a very varied skill set to the show, so let’s find out more about Klint – from his education to his family, Instagram and more!

Screenshot: Wrong Claim | Gold Rush

Gold Rush: Who is Klint Janulis?

Klint Janulis is a cast member on Gold Rush season 12. He’s also an Archaeologist and Wilderness Survival Consultant.

The Discovery show star is 40 years old and hails from the USA.

Klint has also appeared on other TV shows such as Past Preservers and Channel 5’s 10,000 BC.

Klint’s career explored

As per LinkedIn, Klint attended high school in Kansas in the USA. His profile states that he attended Wamego High School before moving onto the University of Colorado and later the University of Oxford.

Klint studied Anthropology and Archaeology before getting a PhD in Archaeology from Oxford.

The Discovery star also spent two years in the marines, eight years as a US Army Special Forces Medical Sergeant, and more recently has moved into wilderness survival and TV work.

Klint’s Instagram explored

Forty-year-old Klint can be found on Instagram at @janulis.klint with over 1.3k followers. He’s also on Twitter at @GoldrushKlint.

He often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of his family, pets and his life as a survivalist and archaeologist.

Judging by his IG page, Klint has been married to his wife, Amanda, for around 15 years and they have a young son together.

Klint lost his 12 year old dog, Ringo, in 2021 to a congential condition, speaking of his loss on Instagram, Klint said he was: “one of the brightest and most empathetic creatures I have ever met.”

