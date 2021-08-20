Who is Gordon Whistance? Age and IG of Big House Clearout designer











Nick Knowles has spent decades reinventing peoples’ homes up and down the country. From DIY SOS which first launched in 1999 to his new show in 2021 – Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, there’s no end of transformations to be done in Nick’s book.

Home renovation shows such as DIY SOS and Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout wouldn’t be able to go ahead without the help of Nick’s team. Gordon Whistance appeared on Big House Clearout during the show’s first episode on August 20th 2021.

Who is Gordon Whistance?

Gordon Whistance is an interior designer who has over 30 year’s experience transforming houses.

He writes on his website that he: “believes that good design is the foundation for good living, whether it be domestic or commercial, interior or product“.

Gordon was born in November 1968 making him 53 years old in 2021.

Meet Gordon on Instagram

Gordon can be found on Instagram with 473 followers @gordonwhistance.

He first took to the ‘gram in 2012 and quite often posts photos that give his followers a glimpse into his life.

Most recently, Gordon took to IG to share a preview of a new show he’s involved in called Changing Rooms. He also often posts photos of his adorable pets including two dogs and a cat. Gordon certainly comes across as an animal lover looking at his Instagram page as he poses with lemurs at the zoo and also posts snaps of his pets and other wildlife.

Gordon’s interior design and TV career

As per Gordon’s website, he’s worked for “notable clients based all over the world“.

Gordon writes on LinkedIn that he’s been the director of his own company, Gordon Whistance Ltd, since 2015.

He also enjoys a successful TV career that spans almost two decades. As per IMDb, Gordon appeared on Changing Rooms in 2004, Ann Maurice: Interior Rivalry in 2006, DIY SOS and now, Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout in 2021.

As well as being in front of the camera, working as a designer on some shows, Gordon has worked behind the scenes as a producer, set dresser, set designer and production designer.

