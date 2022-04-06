How to Fix up Grandma Marrs' Fabulous blueberry bread recipe













HGTV’s top shows including Fixer To Fabulous and Home Town not only give viewers some incredible home transformation inspiration but there are many gems on the shows when it comes to cooking, too.

The kitchen is arguably the most important room in the house and Home Town’s Mallory Raspberry appears to be making the most of hers by whipping up a jambalaya and Fixer To Fabulous’ Grandma Marrs’ has fans wanting notes from her kitchen as she makes a blueberry bread during the show. So, let’s find out more about how to make Grandma Marrs’ recipe…

Grandma Marrs’ blueberry bread recipe

Grandma Marrs’ exact blueberry bread recipe may not have been published on Jenny Marrs’ blog along with the family’s other recipes, but fans of the show can still recreate a blueberry bread just like hers.

The ingredients required to make blueberry bread are as follows:

2-3 Ripe Bananas

1 ½ Cups Fresh Blueberries (130g)

1/2 cup plain yoghurt (45g)

1 ½ Cups Flour (130g)

¾ cup brown sugar (150g) or 1/3 cup honey (80ml)

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter (45g)

2 Eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Some of the blueberry bread recipe ingredients can be swapped out for others such as honey instead of sugar, wheat flour instead of plain flour and vanilla yoghurt instead of plain Greek yoghurt.

Grandma Marrs’ blueberry bread recipe method

To make the blueberry bread, preheat the oven to 350F or 180 degrees celsius and follow the steps below.

Grab a bowl and mix together the mashed up bananas, yoghurt, honey or brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter.

Once mixed together, add the flour and then mix again, then add the blueberries.

Pour into a loaf cake tin.

Bake. for50-60 minutes and then leave to cool for around 10-15 minutes.

Exploring Grandma Marrs’ other recipes

As well as blueberry bread, Grandma Marrs has a talent for cooking other dishes, too. Dave and Jenny Marrs have taken to the ‘gram and Jenny has taken to her blog to share some of Grandma’s other recipes.

Jenny wrote a post about Grandma Marrs’ Peanut Butter Cookies and another about her granola back in 2020.

The twp also posted Grandma’s Dutch oven bread recipe to Instagram in 2021. Just in time for Christmas, the Dutch oven recipe only consists of four ingredients and follows a simple recipe.

