Does Grayson Chrisley have a girlfriend? Instagram explored











Chrisley Knows Best is back for a ninth season in 2021. Todd, Julie, Chase, Savannah, Nanny Faye and Grayson are all back for more shenanigans on USA Network.

Grayson Chrisley has appeared on Chrisley Knows Best since he was seven years old. Viewers of the series have seen Grayson grow into who he is today. So, let’s find out more about Grayson’s love life, does he have a girlfriend?

What is Grayson’s age?

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest of the Chrisley family.

He was born in 2006 making him 15 years old in 2021.

Grayson celebrates his birthday on May 16th, making him a Taurus.

The USA Network star is described in his bio as: “Grayson is bright, competitive, loves sports and often finds himself getting into mischief with his older siblings and Chloe.“

Grayson is a big fan of baseball and is currently at high school.

Does Grayson Chrisley have a girlfriend?

Although Grayson is only 15, by the looks of Instagram, he appears to have a girlfriend.

While Grayson rarely posts much to his own IG page, he has been tagged in photos by someone who could definitely be his girlfriend. However, the couple haven’t publicly confirmed that they’re an official item.

On September 26th, Grayson was tagged in a photo alongside Mary Elizabeth Fox. And, judging by her IG page, they’ve been hanging out for some time. Back in August, Mary posted a photo of the couple together captioned with a love heart emoji.

Grayson’s net worth explored

Given that Grayson has grown up a reality TV star, viewers may assume that he has a high net worth. He’s also the son of Todd Chrisley who made his fortune in the real estate business.

Some online sources suggest that Grayson’s net worth is $1.5m, while others estimate it at $4m.

He has almost 300k followers on Instagram @graysonchrisley and the account is currently still run jointly between Grayson and his dad, Todd.

